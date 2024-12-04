Adidas is setting trends by integrating novel eco-friendly manufacturing methods. It’s also adapting to a certain growing demand among consumers. As much as people laud the green initiatives the brand promotes, they also call for revamps of iconic silhouettes. The release of the new Samba OG in Core Black/Grey Six/Core Black touts a welcome upgrade.

One look at its distinct profile and presentation instantly evokes nostalgia. The familiar retro elements that defined the shoes are all intact along with a few enhancements. Some publications choose to call it a military-grade tweak, while others define it as winterized, rugged, and more. All of these are applicable, but let’s dive deeper to find out why.

For reference, the German sports apparel group designed the first-ever version as a football shoe. To withstand everything players throw at it during a game, the upper was constructed out of leather and suede with a gum sole. Fast-forward to this iteration of the Samba OG, the materials used definitely match the times.

Product Code: JI3214 replaces the leather with CORDURA — a synthetic fabric crafted out of Nylon and then treated with a PU or acrylic coating. With its water-repellent properties, this sneaker is great for unpredictable weather conditions. Grey Six Suede overlays remain exactly where they should be and look great with the color-matching flat shoelaces.

Adorning the tongue tag is the classic trefoil emblem and the SAMBA text appears on the lateral side only. Above it is a small tag on the collar that reads “CORDURA Advanced Fabric” to remind us exactly what the Samba OG is built out of. Last but not least, Adidas covers the bottom with a Core Black rubber sole.

Images courtesy of Adidas