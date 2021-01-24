BEST HAIR GEL

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

How To Choose The Best Hair Gel

You need to think about the look you’re trying to achieve when finding the best hair gel for you. Anything that has a ‘shine’ factor is going to give your hair a more reflective quality, whereas ‘matte’ types will let your natural color shine through.

Next consider the kind of hold you want. If you are just looking for something to define certain parts of your hair you should go for a light hold. If you want to create waves or a quiff, then a medium hold is the one for you. But if you want to create solid spikes or need your style to stay in place all day long, then you need a firm hold.

Check the label for whether it contains alcohol or not. Some gels can make your hair dry out or become frizzy and brittle over time, and ones with a high alcohol content usually cause flaking or a buildup of white residue on your hair when you touch it or comb it after styling.

Consider your hair type too, as if you have curly hair you don’t want something heavy that will weigh down you naturally bouncy coils. On the other hand, if you have frizzy hair or thick hair, additional weight will come in handy.

Some gels contain lots of chemicals which aren’t beneficial for your hair. However, there are lots of natural ingredients in many of the gels on the market which contain keratin, pro-vitamin B5 and natural oils which condition your hair and keep it in great shape whilst the gel is on.

How To Properly Apply Hair Gel

Possibly the simplest haircare product you can use for styling, the water-based gels run through your hair fairly easily, allowing you to control it from just a few splodges on your fingertips. It’s best to start with hair that has been just washed and has been dried to a semi-damp stage with a towel. This encourages a better distribution of the gel.

For an overall look, make sure you rub the gel from the roots to the tips, and don’t forget the back of your head too! Then you can just let the gel dry in the air, or some gels allow you to blow dry as you apply it. If you’re going for a hard spike, comb your hair with the gel on it then manipulate it, smoothing it out with your fingers. If you want an all-over messy look, instead of applying the gel to just your fingertips, place some in the palm of your hand and work through your entire head of hair repeatedly.

Hair gel is really only for short or mid-length hair, as long hair down to your shoulders or longer isn’t going to want to be fixed in place all day long and is naturally going to want to flow, move about and bounce with movement.

How To Best Remove Hair Gel

As the vast majority of hair gels are water-based, all you need to do to wash it out is stand under a shower with warm running water and gently push it out backwards with your head tilted back so it doesn’t go on your face. After running your hands through it a few times it should fall out easily enough. If you have placed hard spikes of hair for your hairdo, just gently massage them under the running water and they should just start to ‘melt’ away.

It’s a good idea after the initial rinse to use a small amount of shampoo to combat the effects of the gel. Once you’ve had a preliminary wash, run your fingers through and if it still seems gel-like or tacky, then continue to wash it with a larger amount of shampoo until it clarifies.

If you’ve applied too much hair gel and it has congealed in your hair and won’t wash out easily with water, try a cup of pineapple juice or vinegar directly onto your head, and the acid it contains will begin to melt the jelly-like substances contained within all hair gel.

Don’t ever try to use a comb or a brush to get hair gel out. It will break your hair strands and even pull hairs out directly from the roots – plus it will really hurt!

Which One Will You Be Sticking With?

So there you have it, our best hair gels for men that you can use to style and tame your locks! We’ve listed many kinds of natural hair gels, hair gels for curly and straight hair, and a large proportion of the ones on our list are alcohol free hair gels to reduce dryness.

We’ve aimed to cover both expensive, high-quality gels as well as ones that are more budget-friendly but still do a damn fine job at providing you the look you’re aiming for.

So whether you just want to create some bouncy waves or have a more punk look in mind, we know you’ll find just what you’re looking for in our hair gel reviews. Happy styling!