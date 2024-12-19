With a stellar hit like the BIOCERAMIC MOONSWATCH collection, it would be a huge mistake if OMEGA and Swatch ended the venture. So far, every new entry never fails to push people into a frenzy and the buying spree that follows is phenomenal. Therefore, it’s a pleasant surprise to find another SKU arriving before 2024 ends. Behold the MISSION TO EARTHPHASE in all its glory.

To say that the BIOCERAMIC MOONSWATCH is globally popular would be an understatement. This classy tribute to our solar system’s celestial bodies continues to fascinate horological aficionados. The demand for past releases is leading to exorbitant pricing by resellers, yet it’s not stopping fans from completing the series.

It’s safe to say the MISSION TO EARTHPHASE will quickly sell out soon. Reference SO33M700 flaunts a round 42 mm x 47.30 mm x 13.75 mm light gray Bioceramic case. Along with its housing, the crown and pushers are also made from the same composite material. Swatch says its construction guarantees a water resistance of 3 bar.

This chronograph runs on a mechanical-quartz movement which operates its timekeeping functions. Moreover, there’s a subsidiary counter at 6 o’clock and a moon phase indicator at 2 o’clock. However, the most spectacular feature is the patented earth phase indicator at 11 o’clock. It gives wearers a glimpse of what our planet looks like from the lunar surface.

Swatch includes a black VELCRO strap with contrast stitching in light gray and a Bioceramic loop. “MISSION TO EARTHPHASE is the only watch with an earth phase indicator, making it a truly rare and extraordinary timepiece. Since it also features a moon phase, it is also the first watch to have both phases on its dial. A perfect blend of cosmic wonder and earthly beauty,” reads the description.

Images courtesy of Swatch/OMEGA