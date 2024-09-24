Bell & Ross is a watchmaker that follows a distinct form factor for most of their references. The square with rounded corners seems simple, yet the variations possible are virtually endless. You’ll also notice a prevalent aviation motif that typically draws inspiration from flight instruments. Hence, the BR-X5 Racing will likely surprise longtime fans with its motorsport vibes instead.

Completing laps in the shortest time possible is what racing is all about. However, the difficulty ramps up significantly with other equally skilled drivers on the course as well. Accuracy is of the utmost importance, which is why Bell & Ross ensures this bad boy tracks every second without fail.

The BR-X5 Racing boasts a titanium construction 41 mm wide and 12.80 mm slim. To its right is the screw-down crown in between crown guards with a black DLC coating. Elsewhere, the designers adorn the bezel with a carbon fiber weave, while the left flank lacks any sort of detailing.

An in-house BR-CAL.323 self-winding movement with a 70-hour power reserve is in charge of the timekeeping functions. The “chronometer-certified by the COSC, can be seen through the tinted crystal in the centre of the dial and the sapphire on the case-back.” reads the official description.

Arabic numeral minute indications in increments of five are on the flange, while the date aperture and power reserve indicator are at 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock, respectively. The BR-X5 Racing is water resistant up to depths of 328 feet and comes with a titanium bracelet or black rubber strap. Only 500 examples are available globally.

Images courtesy of Bell & Ross