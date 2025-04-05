TAG Heuer is one of the most prominent sponsors in the motorsport scene. In fact, its timepieces are hailed the world over, not only for precision timekeeping but for their stylish, sporty designs. Everyone knows the pinnacle of racing is Formula 1, and so does the watchmaker with its latest drop — the Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph | F1.

The series stands out among the rest of the brand’s catalog for its signature square form factor. Moreover, its cosmetic presentation reminds us that an eye for detail makes a huge difference. Each Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph | F1 dazzles with shades of pristine white and bold red.

Reference CBW2190.FC8356 “pushes the boundaries of precision, engineering, and design,” writes TAG Heuer. It features a white ceramic case that measures 41 mm x 15.2 mm x 47.9 mm with contrasting textures such as polished, satin, and matte.

Matching the housing are the geometric pushers and crown with the brand emblem on top. Instead of a traditional bezel, the Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph | F1 relies on the sapphire crystal for protection. Additionally, the robust construction endows the watch with a 30-meter water resistance rating.

A transparent layer with a crimson tint frames the openwork dial and its subsidiary counters. Surrounding the cutout are the minute track and applied block hour markers. TAG Heuer points out that all crucial indices and hands are coated in Swiss Super-LumiNova for low-light legibility.

At its heart, the Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph | F1 relies on an in-house TH81-00 automatic caliber for accurate timekeeping. The self-winding movement boasts a 65-hour power reserve. Finally, we have a white leather strap with a textile pattern and red stitching, paired to a grade 5 titanium folding push-button clasp closure.

Images courtesy of TAG Heuer