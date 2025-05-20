Just like in the smartphone scene, Huawei is not out of the wearable market just yet. In fact, its fitness trackers and smartwatches are some of the best ones out there. Just recently, the company launched the Watch FIT 4 Pro and the Watch 5. While the former is just as feature-packed, the latter is your flagship option.

Apart from the cutting-edge health monitoring technologies, the new SKU is also brimming with style. At the official product launch in Berlin, Germany, last weekend, the slogan for the lineup was “Fashion Next.” The Watch 5 is available in two sizes.

The larger of the two is crafted out of titanium and comes in black or purple, while the smaller variant uses 904 stainless steel rendered exclusively in beige. Complete dimensions are 46 mm x 46.7 mm x 11.3 mm and 42 mm x 42.5 mm x 10.5 mm, respectively. Strap materials are composite or fluoroelastomer only.

All versions tout a vibrant LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen with support for up to 3,000 nits of brightness. Elsewhere, a spherical sapphire glass provides superior protection and clarity. Battery life always matters when it comes to wearables. In standard mode, your Watch 5 should last up to 4.5 days. Activate battery saver mode to boost it up to 11 days.

From an innovation standpoint, the Watch 5 is equipped with X-TAP Technology. A new sensor module between the crown and button on the right can quickly measure various health metrics and provide users with detailed insights. Furthermore, you can now interact via “Double Slide” and Double Tap” gestures with your thumb and index finger.

