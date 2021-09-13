If you are looking to make a big change in your look, the best way to do it is by changing your hairstyle. A new haircut can give you a completely new look and transform your personality.

Good and bad hair trends come and go and it is up to you which ones you want to follow. Short hairstyles look great on everyone. And if you opt for a medium length haircut, make sure that the top is styled in a quiff. This is an incredibly popular and stylish hairstyle that we expect to see everywhere in 2021 and many years to follow.

The most important thing is to choose the haircut that fits your personal style and face shape.

What are the best men's hairstyles? It can be hard to find one that suits you. Whether you're looking for a modern look or something more traditional, there's something for everyone.

Once you find the right haircut for you, remember that you need to maintain the shape with a blow dryer and by applying good hair wax or any other hair product. The shape is going to last longer if you apply a matte finish hair spray in the end.

Caesar Haircut

If you are looking for a trendy haircut that isn’t too short and won’t make your head look smaller, you should try the Caesar haircut. This style is similar to a buzz cut, but it has longer hair on top. It looks great with both thick and thin hair and it will give you a classic look that will suit a casual or formal outfit.

Crew Cut Haircut

One of the best haircuts for men who want to have short hair is a crew cut. It has been popular since the 1960s and it would be a shame if it didn’t come back in 2021! You can keep your sideburns a bit longer or you can even shave them off completely. Thanks to the extremely short length, people will be able to see your skin, meaning you will need to visit your local barbers more often.

Man Bun Hairstyle

You can opt for a high or low bun, depending on how neat you want the finished look to be. If you have thick hair, this is a hairstyle that can add some volume to your mane.

The most important thing with the man bun is that it looks good when combined with a beard. If you do not have a beard, go for short stubble instead.

It goes without saying that if you are growing out your beard, you should keep the man bun for now.

Asian Man Bun Hairstyle

Asian men can be very creative with their hairstyles and one of the most popular cut is medium length undercut with a long top. The bun is such a universal way to style medium hair and it goes well for casual or formal looks.

The Receding Hairline Haircut

A receding hairline simply means that there is a large gap between your eyebrows and the front edge of your hairline.

To make this hairstyle work for you, remember to use products designed to add volume on top of your head. The best men’s haircuts for receding hairlines are haircuts that allow you to style your hair upwards.

Fade Haircut Style

If you are looking for something more elegant, one of the best haircuts in 2021 is a classic taper fade. It has been incredibly popular which means that it will probably remain stylish for many years to come. If your hair is naturally curly or wavy, you can try a low skin fade haircut with volume on top.

If you are looking for some inspiration before your next trip to the barber, the hairstyle ideas above will surely come in handy. The combination of different hair lengths is always stylish and works well with most hair types.

This is a very simple haircut and most barbers will be able to recreate it with ease. This style is best suited for men who want to go for a short cut or those who have thin hair.

To get this look, you need to grow your hair out on the top and shave the sides and back of your head. This way you will create a contrast between the longer hair on top and the shorter hair around your ears.

Fade Haircut with Beard

A fade haircut looks great with a beard but you will need to keep both your beard and hair in style making your job harder.

The fade haircut has been popular for some years now and we don’t see any sign of it being replaced anytime soon. If you have straight hair, opt for a classic version. For curly-haired guys, the top can be styled into a nice pompadour or quiff.

Faux Hawk Haircut

A faux hawk is a cross between the classic mohawk and a mullet. You leave the sides long but shave off all of the hair on top of your head. This haircut looks amazing with thick hair, so you should have no trouble recreating this look at home.

The faux hawk is inspired by the mohawk hairstyle which was popularized during the punk movement. It has become one of the most popular haircuts for men of all ages, especially among young people.

If you are looking for an edgy look, there is no better style than a fade haircut with shaved lines. This is a very sharp cut that is quite popular among fashionable young people.

If you want to make a statement, why not try one of our many pixie haircuts. These short haircuts are very unique and they look great on all face shapes.

The Buzz Cut Hairstyle

The buzz haircut is a haircut that requires professional help. The barber shaves the sides and back of your head leaving the top part to be styled in any way you want.

The buzz haircut is trendy and stylish. It will make your hair look thicker and give you that perfect look for the new era.

The short length on the sides and partially shaved top makes this style an easy choice for any man who wants to look clean and well-groomed.

French Crop Haircut

The French crop is a variation of the buzz cut, but it includes rounded corners. It gives you some extra length on top, which you are going to love. Many people prefer the French crop haircut because it is incredibly easy to style.

But what you need to know about this popular men’s haircut is that your hair needs to be thick enough for the shape to fully develop.

As for the maintenance, you need to shave your head at least once a week and apply a matte finish gel.

If you have an oval face shape, you might want to try out this hairstyle, because it will make your look more masculine. If you have a receding hairline, this is the perfect haircut for you. Additionally, if your hair is straight and thin, you should also try it!

Ivy League Haircut

For a classic and elegant look, you can’t go wrong with the Ivy League haircut. This is a favorite haircut for businessmen who want to make a great first impression. There aren’t going to be any frills here, but the short back and sides are perfect if you don’t want your hairstyle to be too eye-catching.

If you have a square face, you should consider getting the Ivy League haircut with a low fade on the sides and back. This will accentuate your facial features without being too overwhelming.

Short Top Skin Fade Haircut

This haircut is a great option if you want to look good but don’t have too much time for styling your hair in the morning. The fade haircut involves tapering the sides and keeping them short.

This hairstyle looks great even on formal occasions when paired with a suit. And it doesn’t require too much styling which makes it a favorite among busy men.

Super clean and fresh, this look is going to make you stand out from the crowd! The clean has been popular for quite some time now and there is a reason for that. All the models and celebrities love this haircut because it looks clean and neat all day long.

The Male Pixie Cut Hairstyle

For men who are looking for a new haircut, the male pixie cut might be the perfect style. It’s short on the sides and back with long hair on top to create an extra touch of masculinity.

This is a great option if you want to try something different but don’t want to go too extreme with your look. The male pixie haircut will make you feel like a million bucks!

The male pixie haircut is a short, layered haircut that has been popular for females for years. It’s now becoming increasingly popular with males as well. This style is trendy and easy to maintain.

Military Haircut Style

The military haircut style is a short haircut that you see on many soldiers. It’s a squared-off look with the sides and back buzzed to about 1/4″ long, while the top is left slightly longer so it can be parted or brushed down in front.

This style has been around for decades because of its practicality–it’s easy to keep neat and takes up less time getting ready each morning than other styles like the brush-back or pompadour. It also makes it easier for men (and women!) who serve our country to get their hair cut without worrying about finding someone who knows how to do an updated version of this old school, classic hairstyle.

A military haircut is a cut that is traditionally short, but not too extreme. It was popularized in the early 20th century by Army barbers who needed something that would be easy to maintain on men with short hair. The style has since gone through many changes and variations, but the basic principles are still used today. Here’s an overview of what it means when someone asks for a military haircut!

Curly Haircut Style

Curly hair is considered to be the most difficult type of hair for men to manage. It requires a lot of maintenance when it comes to grooming, which can seem like an annoying task.

There are many different styles of curly haircuts for men, but it is important to understand that not all curly hair is the same. Therefore, you should know what type of curls you have before getting a haircut.

If your natural curl pattern is tight and wavy, then you may want to go with short hairstyles like the Pompadour or Caesar cut. On the other hand if your natural curl pattern has loose waves or loose curls, then longer hairstyles will work better for you.

When picking out a style make sure to find one that suits your face shape as well as personality traits such as profession and age group so stay tuned for more tips on how to choose what kind of haircut best suits you!

Disconnected Undercut Haircut

A disconnected undercut haircut is a popular hairstyle for men that features the hair on one side of the head cut short, while the other side remains long. This style can be worn as either a low maintenance or high-level styling option and is perfect for those who want to look good without spending too much time doing so.

Men are always looking for the latest hair trends. Disconnected undercut haircuts popped up in the past few years and became very popular with men who want to look clean-cut, but still have a modern hairstyle.

This haircut is done by cutting short layers around your head so it stays mostly flat. The disconnected undercuts also give you some height at the crown of your head which adds volume to your mane. You can’t go wrong with this type of haircut because it looks good on any guy!

Pompadour Haircut Style

The Pompadour Haircut is a type of haircut that was popular in the 1950s and 1960s. It has made a comeback recently because it is now seen as fashionable, stylish, and hipster-cool. The style requires an undercut on the sides to create volume at the top.

This haircut can be styled with hair wax or pomade for texture. There are several variations of the pompadour cut which include slicked back, messy updo, combed up etc. This article will help you understand more about this fashionable haircut style that can be sported both casually as well as formally!

Slick Back Pompadour Haircut

You have been asking yourself, what is a Slicked Back Pompadour Haircut? Well, the answer to that question is above. It’s an updated version of the classic Pompadour haircut with slicked-back hair on top and short sides. This look has been made popular by celebrities such as David Beckham or Jake Gyllenhaal.

Slick Back Pompadour Haircut which consists of combing hair with some type of styling product (such as gel) into an exaggerated side part with volume towards the front or top/crown area then slicking it

Semi-long and Slicked Back Haircut

Many men believe that they are unable to grow their hair past a certain length because of the way it looks on them. This is not always true, but in some cases, it can be true.

The key thing to remember when deciding if this hairstyle will work for you is your personality type and how much time you want to spend styling your hair each day. A semi-long slicked back haircut would look best with thick coarse hair that naturally has waves or curls in it.

It also requires more effort on the part of the wearer than other haircuts because it takes at least 10 minutes brushing out before using any product, then 15 minutes more while applying the product and combing through again until everything comes together right!

Quiff Haircut Style

Do you often find yourself looking in the mirror and wishing you had a little more hair? Well, there is a perfect haircut style for men with thinning hair. It’s called quiff. Quiffs are styles that work well on both short and long hairstyles. A quiff is a type of pompadour where instead of combing back the front area of your hair, it is slicked up and over to one side so it covers part of your forehead or temple area.

The best thing about this cut is that it can be done on any length as long as your stylist has enough hair to work with! If you’re ready for an easy way to cover up those pesky bald spots then consider this haircut style from now on!

If you are looking for a new haircut, why not try the quiff hairstyle? The classic Quiff hairstyle is typically worn by men with short hair or shaved sides. It can be styled into an all-over voluminous style, or left to stand up in front.

The quiff has been popularized by many celebrities including David Beckham and Zayn Malik. It’s also known as the Pompadour in some parts of Europe.

Shorter Quiff Haircut

The modern shorter quiff hairstyle is a sleek, sophisticated look that will work well for men with thinning hair. It’s perfect for those who want to give their hair a fresh new style without making it too short or dramatic.

Side Part Hairstyle

The side part hairstyle is a classic men’s haircut that was popularized in the 1920s. It has been worn by some of the most iconic men in history, including James Dean and Harry Styles. Today, it remains one of the most popular hairstyles for guys all over the world thanks to its versatility and timelessness.

Side parted hairstyles are the perfect way to get that masculine look. What’s even better is that you can experiment with different styles without feeling too risky.

This type of haircut creates a cool, casual look that is perfect for work or everyday use. The best thing about this style is the versatility it offers because it can be worn clean-cut or slicked back with a product depending on your mood and needs. You will also find plenty of tutorials online to help you get what you want from your hair!

Slicked Back Hairstyle

Men have been wearing slicked back hairstyles for at least a hundred years. In the 1920s, it was thought of like a movie star’s hairstyle and in the 50s it became associated with greasers. Slicking your hair back is also sometimes called “wet combing.” There are many advantages to this haircut, including that it can be styled using just your fingers or a comb and will stay in place all day long.

There are many different styles of hair, but one style that is always popular with men is the slicked back hairstyle. This type of hairstyle comes in a variety of ways and can be worn up or down. It also looks great on just about any hair color.

Some people may think it doesn’t look good, but there are plenty who disagree with them too!

Wavy Haircut Styles

The wavy hairstyle is a great way to get your hair off of your face while still looking masculine. It also offers you the ability to style it in many different ways, so if you are tired of wearing your hair in the same old man bun or ponytail, this might be the solution for you!

The wavy hairstyle can be a great way to show off your natural hair texture and style. The first step for this type of hairstyle is figuring out your face shape before deciding which haircut will work best for you.

360 Waves Hairstyle

360 Waves Haircut is a modern haircut that combines the strict lines of classic haircuts with the flowing, natural look of waves. It’s perfect for guys who want to keep things simple but still have some fun. This style has been growing in popularity thanks to its versatility and low maintenance levels.

Textured Top Haircut

A textured top haircut is one of the most popular haircuts for men these days. The cut starts off with a longer length on top, while gradually getting shorter towards the back and sides. It’s a versatile style that works well with any type of hair texture from thick to thinning, straight to curly, short or long.

The only downside with this type of hairstyle is that it tends to be more expensive than traditional cuts because there are more steps involved in order to achieve it.

A textured haircut is characterized by the stylist pulling out strands of hair while cutting, which creates a choppy texture. This can be achieved on wet or dry hair and provides an edgier look than some other haircuts. The cut often includes layered pieces with longer lengths in the back. It’s important to find a good stylist who knows how to work with your desired length and texture so that you get the perfect cut for you!

Classic Short Haircut

A classic haircut is a timeless hairstyle that will never go out of style. It’s a great option for men who want to maintain a professional appearance, but don’t want to be confined by the same boring haircut year after year. It is a style with no frills and little to no hair on the top of your head. If you are looking for a clean-cut look without too much fuss, this may be the perfect hairstyle for you!

Striking and Messy Hairstyle

What is a striking and messy hairstyle? It’s an edgy look that features wild, unkempt hair. This style works best for men with medium or long-length hair who want to experiment with new looks. The problem many of these guys face is how to create this hairstyle without looking like they just rolled out of bed!

Striking and messy hairstyles are the perfect way to make a statement. This is an easy style that can be done on almost any hair type, but it will stand out best if your hair is thick. If you have thin or fine hair, this would work better for people with medium-length or long locks.

Spiky Hairstyle

A spiky hairstyle is a type of haircut that creates sharp points on the hair to give it an edgy look. The spikes are often high and tight, but can also be longer and softer if desired. A short cut with short spikes will usually need a hair product to hold, while long hair will need gel or wax for hold.

It is not about length but about the texture. Hair can be cut in a line, spiky, or have spikes all over. There are many different types of spikes to choose from like Mohawk, Fauxhawk and Undercut Spike (also known as undercut). It can also be done with hair gel or wax. A good idea for men who want to try out this hairstyle is to refer to the images above to find a suitable model.

Mini Pompadour Haircut

The Mini Pompadour Haircut is a new haircut that has been trending. It’s also called the Modern Quiff or The Faux Hawk, and it is an updated version of the traditional pompadour hairstyle. This style features short hair on top with slightly longer front pieces styled to one side in a faux hawk fashion.

Congratulations to everyone who has made it to the end of our list! We hope you like our collection of 2021 hairstyles for men.