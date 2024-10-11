The SUICOKE PEPPER-TRab-ECO (OG-385TRab-ECO) keeps your toes toasty. It feels like having a quilted blanket wrapped around your feet as you sit by the fireplace to keep warm. That’s exactly how this pair works with its quilted padded design offering comfort and warmth during chilly conditions.

Its the perfect companion whether you’re just lounging at home or going on a quick errand to town in the cold. Its lightly padded, quilted uppers protect your feet and ankles from freezing temperatures. Then there’s the bungee lace-fastening system that secures the shoes to your feet and also helps with easy wear on and off. Likewise, pull-tabs at the heel are perfect for those hurried moments when you can just easily and quickly slip the shoes on.

Moreover, the SUICOKE PEPPER-TRab-ECO (OG-385TRab-ECO) also features 3M Thinsulate insulation technology. It’s an innovative alternative to down or feathers comprised of recycled featherless insulation. It’s a lightweight and breathable synthetic material often used in footwear to keep the feet warm and dry.

But outside of the insulation, this cold-weather gear comes from recycled, biodegradable materials. It’s a new member to Suicoke’s ECO family and part of its FW24 collection. Its midsole is a biodegradable, original SUICOKE EVA antibacterial footbed and it uses artificial leather and rubber.

Meanwhile, working alongside the insulation to keep your feet grounded, literally, during walks on slippery streets are Vibram’s sustainable ECOSTEP EVO outsole. It offers improved grip on both wet and dry surfaces and adds durability to the shoes. The SUICOKE PEPPER-TRab-ECO (OG-385TRab-ECO) also features TREK midsoles for complete foot support.

