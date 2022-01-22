If you’re looking for products to help you grow your beard and make it thicker, you’ll be overwhelmed by tons that exist. But not all of these are good for your facial hair or skin.

Should you purchase a beard growing kit?

A kit is useful to purchase if you’re not sure what beard products to buy as it will have everything you need to grow and maintain your beard.

Before you rush out and purchase a beard kit or product, read our reviews of the 11 best beard growth products. These will give you a healthier and more attractive beard.

1 GROW Maximum XXL Hair & Beard Growth Mustache Accelerator If you want a product backed by science and proven to work, you’ll definitely want to give this bad boy a try! According to a 2014 study, the peppermint oil used in this product is effective at promoting hair growth without toxic side effects. Specifically, it encourages the hair the transition hair from the “resting” into “growth” phase, helping to restore thickness and volume to thinning hair. Though there’s no list of the ingredients added into the product, some research has led me to discover that it contains both Jamaican black castor oil (which moisturizes and thickens hair) and MCT oil (which provides nourishment and hydration). You’ll find a LOT of highly satisfied customer reviews raving about seeing visible hair growth results—not just in their beard, but moustache, eyebrows, sideburns, and even the top of their head—in record time. It’s antifungal and antibacterial so your hair and skin will be healthy, and the product is both vegan and cruelty-free. Open the bottle and you’ll find it has a delightful, soothing peppermint scent that you’ll enjoy smelling on your face all day long. However, some users have complained that the minty scent is too strong, on the verge of overpowering. The bottle includes a dropper that makes it easy to apply the serum within onto your beard and hair. It may take a bit of time to absorb into your skin (to the point that it might drip down your face and onto your clothes), but once it does, you can trust it’ll get the job done! Pros check For all hair and skin types

For all hair and skin types check It’s completely organic

It’s completely organic check Antifungal and antibacterial Cons cross-alt It does have a strong scent

It does have a strong scent cross-alt It takes a while to get absorbed Specs Ingredients: MCT oil, peppermint oil, jojoba oil...

Form: Patches

Size: 1.41 oz CHECK PRICE 2 Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care This isn’t just a beard growth product—it’s everything you need to keep your beard luscious, glowing, and healthy. The “growth” part comes from the beard shampoo, which is made using nourishing, hydrating ingredients like Vitamin E, jojoba oil, and argan oil. It will provide the specific nutrients needed for your hair to grow, as well as encourage better hydration of your hair. The shampoo is also anti-dandruff, so it’ll keep your beard clean and flake-free. Also in the kit is a solid wood beard comb, a boar hair brush, and a pair of stainless steel scissors to groom your beard. It contains a nourishing beard oil that keeps your beard soft, prevents split ends, and keeps your skin nourished, too. And, just to make sure you know everything you need to about taking care of your beard, it even includes an ebook guide to growing a healthy beard. All of this is packaged inside a storage bag that’s handy for bringing the beard growth and grooming kit with you on every trip. On the downside, the shampoo and oil have a subtle scent, but some people who have purchased them have reported that they would have liked a more distinct smell. Others have said that the items are smaller than how they appear online. Pros check Contains shampoo that eliminates dandruff

Contains shampoo that eliminates dandruff check Best beard growth products for black males

Best beard growth products for black males check E-book on how to grow a healthy beard Cons cross-alt Items are smaller than how they appear Specs Ingredients: Argan oil, vitamin E, jojoba oil, Vitis Vinifera seed oil...

Form: Kit

Size: 13.8 oz CHECK PRICE 3 Shea Moisture Complete Beard Kit Shea butter is, hands-down, one of the best ingredients you can use to keep your beard healthy, nourished, and growing strong. Not only is it rich in natural oils that lock in moisture and keep your hair hydrated, but it infuses nutrients into your hair follicles and skin. It’s also beautifully soothing and gentle on your skin—no skin irritation or rashes with this beard kit. Mixed in with the shea butter is the oil of the potent maracuja fruit, which is rich in Vitamin C and other antioxidants that will encourage both hair growth and an increase in skin collagen production. The argan oil and coconut oil added into the formula are easily absorbed by your skin and hair, making them highly effective at protecting your beard and face from sun, pollution, dryness, and irritation. The kit includes a beard wash, beard conditioner, beard “detangler”, and a beard balm to apply once you’re done with the washing process. The balm is light and has a wonderful vanilla-chocolate smell, but it does an excellent job of providing firm hold to shape even unruly beards. Best of all, the ingredients are all certified natural and organic—no chemicals or preservatives in these products! They’re also sulfate- and paraben-free. Some people who have purchased this beard growth kit have reported that it could have had better packaging (something to bear in mind if you want to purchase this kit as a gift). Others have said the product labels tend to flake off after a while, so quality of the product containers could be improved. Pros check Contain certified natural ingredients

Contain certified natural ingredients check Quick absorption into the skin

Quick absorption into the skin check Vanilla-chocolate scent Cons cross-alt Packaging issues

Packaging issues cross-alt Product labels tend to flake off Specs Ingredients: Organic shea butter, argan oil, coconut oil, maracuja oil...

Form: Kit

Size: 1.3 lbs CHECK PRICE 4 Crafted Dukes Beard Beard Growth Kit How would you like to see visible beard growth in just 4-8 weeks? Well, that’s exactly the results that this product claims to deliver. Granted, those claims aren’t scientifically verified, but with a 4-star rating and nearly 2,800 reviews, the product has definitely proven that it delivers quality. The kit comes with an interesting combination of products. First up is a beard roller with 540 tiny titanium needles, which you roll across your face to stimulate blood flow to your skin and hair follicles. Once you’re done rolling, you apply the beard serum, which contains 100% natural ingredients like protein-rich hemp seed oil and jojoba oil. The proteins and vitamins in the serum will provide the nutrients your hair follicles need, and the fats will coat your hair to add both shine and greater protection against dryness and brittleness. People who have used this beard growth kit have reported that it leaves their beard softer and smelling great, which is a bonus. Other people have noted an extra benefit when using the roller: it helps to exfoliate the skin, leaving it refreshed, soft, and smooth. On the downside, you may find that the serum is a bit heavier than you might expect. It uses thick oils that can not only leave your beard feeling slightly greasy, but it tends to be comedogenic and may increase your risk of developing acne. Guys with oily skin may want to consider another serum. Pros check It comes with a beard roller

It comes with a beard roller check Oil in this kit is made with natural ingredients

Oil in this kit is made with natural ingredients check Leaves beard soft and smelling great Cons cross-alt Serum is quite a heavy oil Specs Ingredients: Hemp seed oil, castor oil, jojoba oil...

Form: Oil

Size: 13.62 oz CHECK PRICE 5 Wattne Store Beard Growth Kit This beard kit, too, comes with a “Derma roller” intended to increase circulation to your hair follicles and improve blood flow to your face in order to augment hair growth. However, it’s also loaded with A LOT of other products you’ll want to add into your grooming ritual—including a beard shampoo, beard serum, a wooden beard comb, and a beard balm. All of the ingredients in these products are fully natural and tested to be safe. They include nutrient-rich additions like Vitamin E, Vitamin B5, biotin, tea tree oil, and jojoba oil, which make them highly effective at conditioning, cleansing, and protecting your beard and face. Also in the package is an instruction manual that teaches you how to use the products for maximum results—making it a great gift for that newly-bearded buddy of yours. The scent of this kit is fairly mild but pleasant, and the serums and oils are light enough that they won’t leave a greasy film on your face or hair. Really, the biggest downsides are A) the comb feels a bit lightweight and “cheap”, and B) the instruction booklet is riddled with typos and errors. Overall, however, it’s a great quality kit that’ll make a wonderful addition to your grooming product collection. Pros check Contain natural ingredients

Contain natural ingredients check Variety of nourishing ingredients

Variety of nourishing ingredients check Beard roller to activate your hair follicles Cons cross-alt Instruction booklet contains many errors Specs Ingredients: Argan oil, jojoba oil, biotin, pro-vitamin B5

Form: Kit

Size: Kit 1.57 lbs CHECK PRICE 6 Professor Fuzzworthy Beard Grooming Kit for Men This kit is more aimed at beard grooming than growth, but it will work wonders to keep your beard healthy and clean—which is critical for healthy beard hair. You’ll love the masculine woody scent and the gentle-formulated products, and it’s definitely one of the best beard-care solutions around. Included in the kit is a beard shampoo (in bar form, which is excellent value for the money), beard gloss, beard conditioner, beard detangler, and a boar bristle brush to help you shape and maintain a neat beard. The shampoo bar contains both olive and castor oil, which nourishes your beard and reduces inflammation. The other products include soothing lavender and highly-cleansing kunzea oil, along with leatherwood honey, a unique nutrient-rich form of honey produced in Tasmania, known to be highly effective at eliminating bacteria. Though there are no beard balms or oils to finish off the shaping process, it’s the perfect kit to get your beard clean and ready for that final sculpting. The beard gloss can work to keep your beard hair under control without the need for balms or oils, however. It may not be the cheapest beard kit on the market, but it definitely is worth considering! Pros check Kit contains antiseptic essential oils

Kit contains antiseptic essential oils check Products made with kunzea oil

Products made with kunzea oil check Shampoo bar is rich in castor oil Cons cross-alt Still need a beard balm or oil Specs Ingredients: Coconut castor oils, olive oil, soy wax, leatherwood beeswax...

Form: Kit

Size: 10 oz CHECK PRICE 7 Binta Beauty Organics Natural Hair Growth Serum This is an all-natural, fully organic hair growth serum formulated not just to encourage thicker beard hair, but also to counteract thinning head hair and eyebrows. The “hair thickening oil” will provide the nourishment your hair needs to grow stronger, richer, and fuller. The serum is rich in critical micronutrients—including Vitamins A, C, D, E, and multiple B vitamins—along with fatty acids to protect your hair from becoming dry or brittle and proteins to nourish the hair follicles and increase keratin and collagen production. It’s made using “cold-pressed” oils, including thyme, avocado, ylang-ylang, vetiver, and Atlas cedar, which give it a pleasant, natural aroma that adds nicely to your masculine scent. You’ll love the fact that it’s vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and paraben-free. The brown-colored bottle will keep UV rays (from sunlight) from degrading the oil if you leave it near a window (in your bathroom or bedroom), ensuring it lasts as long as possible. However, there is very little information available about the product online (beyond what can be found on its sales page), which can make it feel risky to purchase. Pros check Natural serum nourishes the hair follicles

Natural serum nourishes the hair follicles check Recommended for balding, receding, and thinning hair

Recommended for balding, receding, and thinning hair check It’s vegan, free of GMOs, free of parabens Cons cross-alt It’s difficult to find reviews about this product Specs Ingredients: Vitamin A, B, D, E, thyme, tea tree oil, rosemary, lavender...

Form: Oil

Size: 16 oz CHECK PRICE 8 The Man Company Beard Oil for Growth No fuss or added frippery with this product; it’s just a concentrated beard oil focused entirely on delivering the results you want: a thicker, healthier beard! It’s made using all organic ingredients, including argan oil, jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and thyme oil, all of which are rich in fatty acids that hydrate, protect, and smooth out your beard. These oils act as a top layer of defense against dryness, pollution, UV radiation, and bacteria, keeping your beard healthy from the inside out. By massaging the oil into your beard, you increase circulation to your skin and help your hair follicles to grow more hair faster. For guys with longer beards, it’s perfect for preventing (and treating) split ends or dry/brittle hair. It gives your beard a beautifully glossy shine and makes it feel soft and smooth to the touch. Plus, the oil helps you to comb, brush, or shape the beard more easily. The oil is also soothing and formulated to reduce irritation, redness, and even acne. It can combat beard itch, beardruff, and flaking skin. It can be used on your whole beard or in specific “trouble spots” to help fill out patches on your beard. It’s also safe for all hair and skin types, is vegan-friendly, paraben and sulfate-free, and contains no chemical ingredients. However, fair warning: it is PURE oil (including some thicker oils), so it may leave your beard feeling slightly greasy, and you’ll have to wash your hands thoroughly with soap to get off the oils. The smell may be less than appealing to some—it has been called “medicinal” in a few reviews. Pros check Made with organic ingredients and free of parabens and sulfates

Made with organic ingredients and free of parabens and sulfates check It encourages blood circulation to the hair follicles

It encourages blood circulation to the hair follicles check Contains thyme essential oil to soften your hair and prevent frizz Cons cross-alt A bit too oily and remains on your hands Specs Ingredients: Sweet almond oil, thyme essential oil...

Form: Oil

Size: 2.82 oz CHECK PRICE 9 Crafted Beard Growth Oil Beard Growth Serum Any beard serum that claims to be “10 times stronger and more powerful than other beard growth formulations” is either winding you up or onto something real. Looking at the many ratings and reviews on the product, it’s not hard to believe that Crafted has discovered a formula that delivers visible beard growth results (perhaps not 10X, but certainly real results!). The “beard growth serum” is made using a blend of 100% natural and organic ingredients, including castor seed oil, hemp seed oil, Vitamin E, and jojoba oil. This combination provides a lot of fatty acids that will protect your hair, as well as infusing critical proteins and micronutrients to encourage growth. One great thing about this oil: you really don’t need a lot! Just a dime-sized amount in the palm of your hand is all it takes to apply throughout your entire beard, and the oils will do an amazing job of hydrating, moisturizing, and protecting your hair and face. With a 30 to 60-second massage, you can increase circulation and stimulate blood flow to your hair follicles. This product is said to show results within a few weeks, as long as you commit to using it at least once a day. That’s pretty decent! It has a mild, pleasant scent which isn’t overpowering. (Note: For best results, it’s recommended that you use this serum with the company’s derma roller product.) On the downside, this product isn’t as affordable as some other beard growth oils on the market. Pros check 10 times stronger and more powerful than other

10 times stronger and more powerful than other check Ideal for filling in any patches or thin spots

Ideal for filling in any patches or thin spots check Mild pleasant scent which isn’t very strong Cons cross-alt It’s recommended with derma roller product Specs Ingredients: Hemp seed oil, castor oil, vitamin E oil, jojoba oil...

Form: Oil

Size: 1 oz CHECK PRICE 10 YooBeaul Beard Growth Oil Take a look at the list of ingredients in this beard growth oil, and you’ll see that it’s packed with powerhouse super-nutrients that will do an amazing job of nourishing your hair and skin, as well as protect against damage. It’s got ginseng to strengthen the roots of your beard hairs, rosemary extract to increase circulation, argan oil to reduce greasiness, citric acid to accelerate keratin renewal, and Vitamin H to infuse nutrients. The smell isn’t too overpowering, but has a nice masculine woodsy tone, courtesy of the cedar oil, with just a hint of citrus from the orange peel extract. It’s vegan-friendly, free of chemicals, and made using only natural and organic ingredients. Rather than using an eyedropper or open-mouthed bottle, this growth oil is dispensed using a pump that is far less messy and easier to keep clean—great for storing in your bathroom or bedroom mess-free! Sadly, there are only a handful of reviews (and less-than-awesome ratings overall), so there’s no way to know for sure just how well the product works. Pros check It’s not greasy, and has natural ingredients

It’s not greasy, and has natural ingredients check Works for all skin and hair types

Works for all skin and hair types check It contains citric acid to increase keratin renewal Cons cross-alt For best results use it with derma roller Specs Ingredients: Vitamin A, C, E, D, biotin, zinc, hydrolyzed collagen, coenzyme Q10...

Form: Serum

Size: 2 oz CHECK PRICE 11 MANTFUP Ultimate Beard Growth Unlike all the other products on our list, this is a supplement in capsule form intended to be taken orally (once a day) rather than applied directly to your beard. The product clearly states “For best results, take daily for at least 30 days”—meaning it may take up to a month to see visible improvement in your beard growth. One of the primary ingredients in this product is D-biotin, which is known to stimulate the production of keratin, increase hair follicle function, and possibly even accelerate hair growth. The fact that it’s taken orally rather than applied directly to your beard means that it will effect change from the inside out—potentially delivering more effective results in the long-term, but taking longer for those results to show up. Since you don’t have to apply the product directly to your hair, it can be easier to remember to take these capsules every day. It contains zinc which ensures oil glands around the hair follicles are in good condition so that your follicles don’t get clogged. You need to take two capsules once a day with eight ounces of water, and take them for at least a month to see results. There are 60 capsules in a pack, which will last just one month. This type of product isn’t ideal if you don’t like taking pills. Pros check Natural ingredients to boost your hair thickness and fullness

Natural ingredients to boost your hair thickness and fullness check Ideal for all skin types

Ideal for all skin types check Contains Vitamin A, C, and E, to keep your hair in good condition Cons cross-alt Take capsules for at least a month to see results Specs Ingredients: Vitamin A, C, E, D, biotin, zinc, grape seed extract, CoQ10...

Form: Capsules

Size: 3.32 oz CHECK PRICE

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

Now that we’ve featured the best beard growth products, let’s explore some important information you should know about growing a healthy, long beard.

What stimulates beard growth?

If you want to stimulate the growth of your beard, there are many products on the market that promise to help you achieve this.

Before you try different methods to stimulate facial hair growth, you should be aware that your facial hair will grow by about half an inch on average per month. For some men, facial hair will grow more or less than that, but several things will determine how fast their hair grows – we will get to that later in this article.

For now, here are some ways to help you stimulate your beard growth.

Eat healthy food. If you’re not getting enough vitamins and minerals in your diet, you won’t be able to enjoy a thicker, fuller beard. Some specific nutrients are especially beneficial for your hair. These include iron, which can be found in liver; zinc, which can be found in nuts, and healthy fats, which are found in avocados.

If you’re not getting enough vitamins and minerals in your diet, you won’t be able to enjoy a thicker, fuller beard. Some specific nutrients are especially beneficial for your hair. These include iron, which can be found in liver; zinc, which can be found in nuts, and healthy fats, which are found in avocados. Exfoliate your skin. You should be exfoliating your beard once or twice a week. This helps to remove dead skin cells and dirt so they don’t clog the hair follicles. It also has another benefit: it prevents ingrown hairs.

You should be exfoliating your beard once or twice a week. This helps to remove dead skin cells and dirt so they don’t clog the hair follicles. It also has another benefit: it prevents ingrown hairs. Find ways to de-stress. Stress is bad for your hair in general, but it’s also bad for your beard. It can cause you to pick at your beard, which results in patches. Stress also causes telogen effluvium, which makes your hair follicle enter the resting phase and can even make hair fall out in clumps. Engaging in relaxing activities can help you to better manage your stress levels.

Stress is bad for your hair in general, but it’s also bad for your beard. It can cause you to pick at your beard, which results in patches. Stress also causes telogen effluvium, which makes your hair follicle enter the resting phase and can even make hair fall out in clumps. Engaging in relaxing activities can help you to better manage your stress levels. Get some exercise. You should be following an exercise plan for general health, but since exercise improves blood circulation it could also help you to grow your beard. Add exercises such as weight lifting to your fitness routine as these boost your body’s production of testosterone, which is vital for beard growth.

How can I grow beard fast?

If you want to grow a beard, you’ll naturally want to speed up the process. As we already mentioned, you can’t speed up the hair growth process too much. On average, your facial hair will grow about half an inch every month. Still, there are some things you can do to ensure that your beard growth doesn’t stagnate. You’ll also ensure that your facial hair is healthy, which will make it appear to grow faster simply because it’s fuller.

Resist the temptation to scratch or trim your beard. When your facial hair starts to grow, it can be itchy and irritating, which can cause you to trim or scratch it. But avoid this! If you’ve just started growing your beard, wait a month before doing any kind of grooming.

Wash and moisturize your beard. Wash your beard twice a day so that you remove dirt, oil, and grime from your skin’s pores. Then, once or twice a week make sure you exfoliate your skin to remove dead skin cells that can clog your hair follicles. After cleaning and exfoliating your face, you should use a moisturizer to keep your beard and skin well hydrated and conditioned.

Get enough sleep. When you sleep, your body’s cellular turnover is encouraged. This means that your hair will be growing while you rest, so aim to get seven to eight hours of quality sleep per night. While you might not think that getting enough sleep is very important for your beard, consider this: your blood circulation slows down when you don’t get enough rest and this means that your hair follicles won’t receive as many nutrients as they need.

Does shaving grow beard?

If you’ve heard that you should shave your beard in order to encourage it to grow, this is actually a misconception. Shaving doesn’t have an influence on the root of the hair underneath the skin and so it doesn’t affect the way in which your hair grows.

If you’ve shaved your beard, you might be fooled into thinking that this will encourage greater hair growth because of how it will feel when touched. Shaving your hair will make the hair tip blunt, so it will feel a bit stubbly or coarse as the hair grows out, but that doesn’t mean anything.

Although shaving your beard won’t encourage hair growth, it does have some benefits for your beard. These include how it prevents the hair from clogging the pores in the skin. Regular shaving can be seen as a way to keep your facial hair and skin healthy and hygienic.

If you’re eager to grow your facial hair, you’ll naturally want to avoid shaving it. Investing in a product, such as a serum or oil, can help you to nourish the hair while also looking after the skin on your face. For example, the Professor Fuzzworthy beard product we featured in our review contains ingredients such as lavender that work as an antiseptic to keep your beard and skin in good condition.

What causes slow beard growth?

If you tried to grow your beard but found that it was happening at a super slow pace, you might have wondered why. There are actually many reasons why your facial hair could be growing very slowly.

You’re not consuming enough vitamins and nutrients

Your hair, whether it’s on your head or face, requires vitamins to keep it healthy. Some of the most important vitamins that your facial hair requires to grow thicker and longer include Vitamins A, C, D, and E. B-complex vitamins, such as biotin, are also important. Then, zinc, calcium, and magnesium will maintain your body’s production of hair-growing hormones. Make sure you eat a balanced, healthy diet that is filled with vitamins and minerals.

You’re being too harsh with your facial hair

Just like with the hair on your head, if you’re too harsh with how you treat your facial hair this could cause you to stump your hair growth. For example, if you’re using a blow-dryer on your beard when it’s too hot and your beard is wet, this can damage the hair follicles. Another example is if you’re using a straightener on your beard without the use of a heat protector, as it can damage your hair.

An important thing to note is that you shouldn’t use beard products too much – this can cause your skin’s pores to become clogged, which can also slow down the rate at which your beard grows. The best products for beard growth will encourage a softer, tamer beard so you don’t have to style your beard too much. It will be easier to maintain so you can stop touching it and allow it to grow.

Your genetics are to blame

If there are men in your family who have thick beards, chances are you’ll also be able to grow one. If not, then you might battle, too.

It’s thanks to hormones known as androgens that allow you to grow facial hair. There’s also an enzyme in the body that converts this hormone into a hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT). When this connects to receptors on the hair follicles, it boosts facial hair growth. For this process to work properly, it requires the hair follicles to be sensitive to DHT, which is determined by your genes.

Conclusion

If you want a thicker, longer beard, you need to purchase beard growth products that are filled with a variety of nourishing ingredients to encourage successful beard growth.

In this article, we’ve featured 11 of the best beard products for growth, such as oils and serums, beard growth kits, and capsules, so you’re sure to have found the perfect product to help you achieve a healthier and more attractive beard with less effort.

Sources: