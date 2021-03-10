Subscribe
14 Best Body Groomers

There was a time when tattoos were reserved for guys in the armed forces or into motorcycles, punk, heavy metal or any other ‘alternative’ lifestyle! The same deal went for body piercings and the idea of grooming involved, possibly, slapping on that shaving cream and shaving your beard or moustache…nothing else. Well, apart from working in some hair wax. Nowadays, that’s all changed, thanks to the rise of the metrosexual gent. The guy who gives his daily grooming habits the same attention and time of the day as he does his washing and dental care.

Nowadays, body piercing is most definitely in, as are tattoos, whether you live an alternative lifestyle or are an insurance broker from Arlington. As is body grooming…that is shaving and trimming hairs, well just about anywhere. Some guys like to keep nice and smooth. Be it their legs, back, chest and even their butt and other intimate regions. Oddly, everything is switched around, as beards and beard products are all the rage. So, hair on your chin, but not on your butt. If you are one of those guys, then you’ll find out guide to the best body groomers for men incredibly interesting.

Come on, even if it’s just so you can wear those gym shorts, there’s a reason you clicked here. Well, dude, there’s no reason to hide your grooming habits from us. We won’t judge. In fact, we’re here to help. Due to the increased interest in body grooming and gizmos and gadgets to help achieve smooth skin all over the body, there are a multitude of products out there. We’ve taken the liberty of whittling down the hundreds down to just 14. That’s right, 14 of the best body groomers for men. As well as giving you all the necessary spec and details about what they do, where and why, we’ve also covered their pros and cons to help you make the best buying choice possible.

Before we dive into the main bulk of our guide, check out our top picks!

Top Picks

Budget Choice

Philips Norelco Bodygroom 1100

Considering for the price you get a Philips Norelco Bodygroom series shaver, we had to highlight the 1100 body groomer for men as our budget choice. Nice price and effective, versatile product.

Multipurpose Choice

Braun 9-1 Precision Trimmer

Given Braun’s reputation within the health, beauty and hygiene market, it’s no wonder we wanted to highlight this 9-in-1 precision trimmer for complete head to toe smoothness.

Wildcard Choice

MANGROOMER Ultimate Pro Back Shaver

Okay, so we really like this, even if half the team are divided over, they’d really use it ever. For what it offers, it does better than anyone else. The back-hair shaver to end all others!

BEST BODY GROOMERS

1

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

First in our guide is the Bodygroom 7000 from electrical goods and personal hygiene masters Philips. Given their proficiency and reputation for making highly effective, durable and just all-round great products, it’s no surprise the Bodygroom is an awesome choice for shaving anything from the neck down. Known for their innovations, it features a 4-directional pivoting head for a close shave.

It’s not just a shaver though, as it can switch between shaving and trimming. There’s an adjustable, fully integrated trimmer onboard. This allows you to adjust the length of trimming from 1/8-inch to 7/16-inch. The blades themselves are self-sharpening, so you never need to worry about maintaining them. Just clean the shaver, which is easy as its showerproof and washable and you’re good to go.

The body groomer charges within one house and provides you with 80-minutes of shaving and trimming time. This running time coupled with the ergonomic handle means you’ll never feel fatigue while trying to get that smooth and soft skin, you need. It’s not called Bodygroom for nothing, as it’ll perform well wherever you navigate it, even the more sensitive and more intimate areas.

Pros

  • checkErgonomically designed and comfortable rubber handle
  • checkShowerproof
  • checkCordless, with 80-minutes run time per charge
  • checkPerfect for use on the whole body

Cons

  • cross-altNeed to make sure skin is taut or nicks occur
  • cross-altIt’s a bit bulky, due to its design and style

Specs

  • Suitable for All body
  • Waterproof Yes
  • Power Battery
  • Charging Time 1-hour
  • Weight N/A
2

Panasonic Electric Body Hair Trimmer and Groomer for Men

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Next up we have the Panasonic electric body hair trimmer and groomer for men. This has been expertly designed to provide an easy and gentle solution to all that pesky body hair that you need to remove. It features an extremely safe and efficient wide-edged and appropriately hypoallergenic blade to reduce the irritation that often occurs when you shave the most sensitive parts of the body.

Thanks to Panasonic’s ingenuity, you can trim or shave as close as 1mm to give your skin a kissable smooth feel. What’s more, it’s got three attachments to give each area the precision trim you really need. There’s the underarm and groin blade, for more sensitive areas and the legs, arms and chest blade for the less sensitive areas.

Powered by a rechargeable battery, the Panasonic ER-GK60-S comes with an AC charging base and after 8 hours or overnight charging will provide you with 40 minutes of continuous grooming and trimming. The groomer has been designed to operate both in wet and dry conditions and is easy to clean. Considering its price and it’s compact 4.8oz design, we can’t argue with how good a deal it is.

Pros

  • checkThree different comb attachments for precise trimming
  • checkWet and dry operation
  • checkCharging unit doubles as a handy stand
  • checkV-shaped design makes hard areas to shave easier
  • check8 hours of charge for just 40 minutes is not that good

Cons

  • cross-altDoesn’t trim as close as some would prefer

Specs

  • Suitable for All body
  • Waterproof Yes
  • Power Battery
  • Charging Time 8-hours
  • Weight 4.8oz
3

Remington BHT6455FF Shortcut Pro Body Groomer

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Now, from your papa’s favorite electric shaver brand comes the rather awesome, if rather disconcertingly compact, Shortcut. That’s right, rather than staying true to the design formula that most companies seem to follow, Remington have put together something that looks about as small as your shaving brush. And, if we’re honest, as effective at removing body hair.

Although shorter than many on the market though, it has a blade that’s around 60% wider than most. This enables you to trim more hairs with just one pass of the Shortcut across your skin. This helps reduce irritation normally caused from the continuous back and forth you need to get all those stubborn hairs. It’ll trim hairs to just 0.2mm, giving you comfort and smoothness.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Remington Shortcut comes with an extendable handle, meaning you can now shave your back in its entirety without asking your poor significant other to help. Like most in our guide, this can be used in or out of the shower, thanks to the special WETech Waterproof tech Remington have equipped it with. For just 4-hours charge, you get a full 40-minutes of run time.

Pros

  • checkSlick and compact, if quirky design
  • checkWETech Waterproofing
  • checkExtendable handle for precise back hair removal
  • check5 clip-on guide combs, 2mm, 4mm, 6mm, 9mm and 12mm

Cons

  • cross-altWould benefit from having adjustable blades, not just combs
  • cross-altWould also benefit from a rubber grip around the handle

Specs

  • Suitable for All body
  • Waterproof Yes
  • Power Battery
  • Charging Time 4-Hours
  • Weight 1.3lbs
4

MANGROOMER Ultimate Pro Back Shaver

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

So far, we’ve only featured body groomers for men designed for all-over body hair removal. With the MANGROOMER product we’re discussing now, though, it’s all about the back. Do you have upper back hair, lower back hair or back hair at that spot right in the center below your shoulder blades that’s extremely hard to reach? If so, you need the Ultimate Pro Back Shaver!

This is certainly not a very subtle piece of kit. Well, it’s not oversized, but you’d be hard-pressed to hide its purpose if you took it in your gym bag or on that trip with the guys! However, who the hell cares what it is! The MANGROOMER Ultimate Pro Back Shaver is designed to take the shame and difficulty out of back shaving and make it easy.

It comes with not just one but 2 different sizes interchangeable heads, both of which come with shock-absorbing multi-functioning flex heads so that you can reach even that part of your back that meets your butt. Just like JT, you’ll be bringing sexy back, after you’ve used this. We’re pretty sure he was referring to the Ultimate Pro Back Shaver! Rechargeable and easy to wash, this is awesome!

Pros

  • checkPower burst mode for greater power
  • checkExtension lock button to provide stability
  • check2 interchangeable heads with shock absorbers
  • checkPatented 135-degrees opening

Cons

  • cross-altRequires some hand-eye coordination skills
  • cross-altIs quite clunky and cumbersome

Specs

  • Suitable for Back
  • Waterproof Yes
  • Power Battery
  • Charging Time N/A
  • Weight 1lbs
5

BAKblade 2.0 Plus – Back Hair Removal and Body Shaver

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Similarly, to the MANGROOMER, we’ve got the so-called ‘original back hair removal tool’, the BAKBlade. The company have taken the award-winning and truly revolutionary design and upgraded and enhanced it to give you even greater confidence and an even more awesome back shaving experience. With the brand-new, s-shaped and ergonomic handle, you have access to all your back.

You can still apply the same pressure you would for your chest or even chin hair. It uses the BAKBlade patented DryGlide safety blades, held within special cartridges. These are a real masterstroke of genius, designed and engineered with your back and body hair in mind. Whether you prefer to shave wet or dry, you can. It really will work as well in either situation.

So, there’s no need to waste all that money on alternative hair removal products. You just need this, and the best thing? No Batteries! So, you don’t need to charge it, nor do you need to invest in countless AA and AAA batteries like many of the alternatives. We’re sure if you give the BAKBlade a chance you’ll be won over as we’ve been. This is on our individual wish lists!

Pros

  • checkNo batteries, means lower cost and no charging
  • checkExtension lock button to provide stability
  • checkEasy-to-grip handle for comfortable use, always
  • checkPatented high-quality DryGlide blades

Cons

  • cross-altNeed to exercise caution when applying pressure to avoid the burn!
  • cross-altBlades get dull and blunt after not too many uses

Specs

  • Suitable for Back
  • Waterproof Yes
  • Power N/A
  • Charging Time N/A
  • Weight 7oz
6

Braun Multi Grooming Kit 9-1 Precision Trimmer

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Okay, so we took our time getting to one of the best electric hygiene and grooming manufacturers on the planet. Don’t fret, let’s just look at the Braun Multi-Grooming Kit and marvel at it together. Not content with making a 2-in-1 or even a 3-in-1 tool, they’ve gone and jam-packed this full to bursting with 9 different functions. Wanna know what it can do?

You really should be asking ‘what can’t this damn fine piece of kit from Braun not do?’ It can’t tie your shoelaces or get you that dinner date with Angelina Jolie or Emily Blunt. It can however, taking deep breaths, trim your beard, clip your hair, groom your body, including under your arms, your chest, arms and even your groin. Did we mention you can work on that nose and ear too?

As a bonus, not that this Braun tool needs it, you also get the benefit of a detail trimmer attachment along with a Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor (one with the FlexBall tech) for no extra cost. This helps with getting all that contour edging just right. It’s waterproof, provides 100-minutes of action for just 1-hours charge and even comes with a funky little carry/storage pouch. We’re sold!

Pros

  • check4 different sized combs for trimming from 1mm to 21mm
  • check9 different functions, including ear, nose, butt, chest and back hair removal
  • checkGillette Fusion ProGlide razor with FlexBall for free
  • checkWet and dry shaving applications

Cons

  • cross-altMotor could be more powerful
  • cross-altBlade could be sharper than it is

Specs

  • Suitable for Beard, head, body, ear, nose
  • Waterproof Yes
  • Power Battery
  • Charging Time 1-hour
  • Weight 1.39lbs
7

Philips Norelco Water-Resistant Cordless Body Groomer

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Back with Philips and another Norelco body groomer this time the worldwide-voltage electric shaver with the hypoallergenic foil shaver and extra-long handle. This is an allover body trimmer and shaver, that can comfortable and safety handle hairs on your legs, groin, shoulders, back, abs, chest and underarms. The specially contoured heads help to follow the natural curves of your skin.

It also benefits from rounded and smooth tipped blades that ensure you have a smooth enough time, while the blade cuts and trims easily. Like all other models, this is water resistant and benefits from offering you the choice between wet or dry shaving, whatever you prefer. You have a degree of precision too, thanks to the three guide combs and three length settings.

Even from a charging point of view, this is a winner. It only needs 8-hours to charge it fully and then it’s good for 50-minutes. Similarly, to the others in this guide too is the fact the blades are self-sharpening, so they don’t need much in the way of maintenance. To cope with the different voltage requirements and outputs, it has worldwide voltage capabilities.

Pros

  • checkWet or dry shaving and trimming operation
  • checkHypoallergenic meaning it doesn’t cause irritation
  • checkAllover body trimming and shaving
  • checkContoured shaver heads

Cons

  • cross-altIt’s quite loud compared to other models
  • cross-altWould benefit from a longer run time

Specs

  • Suitable for Legs, groin, back, shoulders, chest and abs
  • Waterproof Yes
  • Power Battery
  • Charging Time 8-hour
  • Weight N/A
8

Remington BHT600 Body and Back Groomer

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

It may not look like a lot but trust us, when the big R that ends Ington is on a shaving or grooming product, you know it’s a big deal. Even if it’s small, portable, lightweight and very compact. Weighing at just 15.2-ounces, it’s hardly going to feel too cumbersome or bulky to handle, whether you are in the shower or not. Which of course is your choice, as it’s suitable for both wet and dry use.

There’s two things worth noting about this Remington back and body groomer about all others. The extendable handle, for reaching those tough spots up and down your back and the 9-position comb settings, that provides you with one of the most versatile and precise shaves your body will ever experience. The fact it’s showerproof is par the course.

As is the rechargeable battery and cordless functionality which are pretty much standard. They definitely don’t make this less appealing though, so they deserve some merit. Overall, though, like so many Remington products, this just a damn sexy little thing. Especially in its shiny black finish. The titanium blade gives it a sense of durability you don’t get from lesser metals.

Pros

  • checkAdjustable 9-position comb for precise trimming
  • checkExtendable handle for close shaves wherever you need it
  • checkLightweight and portable, great for travelling
  • checkSuitable for all over the body

Cons

  • cross-altNot powerful enough, especially on thicker hair
  • cross-altHair removal for some areas takes a few passes

Specs

  • Suitable for Body and back
  • Waterproof Yes
  • Power Battery
  • Charging Time N/A
  • Weight 15.2oz
9

Gillette Fusion ProGlide 3-In-1 Razor Styler Special Pack

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

A collaborative effort between two of the biggest names in male grooming products, the Gillette Fusion ProGlide 3-in-1 razor styler combines Gillette and Braun’s genius in one neat and effective package. It comes with three different comb sizes for different applications, so that wherever you turn your attention, you can have smooth and soft skin, free of those annoying hairs.

It relies on the most cutting-edge of all Gillette’s blades, the ProGlide and can be used for anywhere on the body, just about. From the face to the chest, back, arms and legs. If you so wish. As ever, its waterproof and designed to be used in wet and dry conditions, so if like many, you prefer the heat and steam to be present while you shave, this won’t hold you back.

You can even use it to edge with precision that painstakingly sculpted look around your face. Get the beard look and moustache look you want, along with the appropriate level of cool on your sideburns. If you’re looking to trim, shape, shave and edge, but also want to get your body hair under control too, you could do a lot worse than invest in this great tool.

Pros

  • checkWet and dry use
  • checkFeatures precision trimmer for edging built into it
  • checkUtilizes the cutting-edge Gillette ProGlide 4-blade razor
  • checkCollaborative effort between Braun and Gillette

Cons

  • cross-altSmall trimmer blade surface, means it runs slower
  • cross-altBattery and motors could be more powerful

Specs

  • Suitable for Body and face
  • Waterproof Yes
  • Power Battery
  • Charging Time N/A
  • Weight 1.05lbs
10

Panasonic Cordless Wet/Dry Beard and Body Electric Trimmer

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Back again with one of the most reputable and experienced electrical goods manufacturers in the world, Panasonic. This body and beard trimmer is worthy of mention, even if just for the fact it’s just 6.7-ounces in weight. When you consider the shaving and trimming power this gives you, that’s even more impressive. Masculine with an ergonomic and comfortable handle.

Simply put, this looks and would appear to function stunningly. There are a total of 14 trim settings that you can set the trimmer to, depending on the application and where you are going to be cutting hair. One of the things this has an edge over so many in our guide that sound the same is that while it’s connected to the AC adaptor, it can still be used. Not many can claim the same thing.

We’d be lying if we said we love this particular shaver, because a lot closer to the truth would be to say we really love it. Even if you have to tackle the sack and crack, you can with this bad boy. Obviously, leave the protective shield on to avoid cutting anything. The stainless-steel blades are spring-loaded and sourced to a high standard to get superior, reliable and safe performance.

Pros

  • check14 adjustable trim settings, for precise and customizable grooming
  • checkHigh-quality and durable stainless-steel blades
  • checkIs operational both cordless and corded
  • checkLightweight and portable

Cons

  • cross-altThe dial for changing the trim settings is hard to read
  • cross-altThe plastic protective guard breaks very easily

Specs

  • Suitable for Body and face
  • Waterproof Yes
  • Power Battery
  • Charging Time 8-hour
  • Weight 6.7oz
11

Manscaping Ground Hair Trimmer, Lawn Mower 2.0

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Now for something a little different. We’ve had some focusing on the back and while that’s an important area to shave and trim (for some), there is one area that’s become incredibly popular when it comes to grooming. The groin. And that’s exactly what the Manscaped Lawn Mower 2.0 focuses on, around your junk! Don’t fret, it’s less painful and awful than it sounds, we promise.

As with trimmers for other parts of the body, this groin groomer comes with 2 different length guide combs to help you decide how long or short you want your hair to be. Discreet be thy name, thanks to the low noise level motor and vibration emitted from this trimmer. However, we do feel if you’re the type of person to trim your pubes, you’re probably not much of a prude anyway!

It also benefits from being rechargeable…you can even connect it to your computer or wall USB charger. And as it’s been designed to be used in the shower – where else are you going to trim your pubic hair? – it’s completely waterproof. That also means it’s very easy to clean too. Although many of the team here at Men’s Gear are not interested in bald groins, we think this is cool!

Pros

  • checkEspecially designed for your groin and pubic area
  • checkHigh quality ceramic blades
  • checkCompletely waterproof
  • checkComes with two guide combs for different lengths of trimming

Cons

  • cross-altHas been known to nick people, even when they’re being careful
  • cross-altBattery life could be much better and shorter charge time too

Specs

  • Suitable for Groin
  • Waterproof Yes
  • Power Battery
  • Charging Time 5-hour
  • Weight N/A
12

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 1100

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Back again with yet another Philips Norelco Bodygroom, this time the 1100. What can be said about it? It’s a much cheaper option than the other Philips we’ve featured. In fact, it’s one of the most affordable body groomers for men in our guide. We’d normally avoid recommending something so cheap and cheerfully priced, however, it is a Philips. A company whose quality speaks for itself.

Anyway, back to the Bodygroom 1100. Despite its lower price tag, it still offers 50 minutes of run time on a single charge, weighs just 5.71-ounces and utilizes a bi-directional trimming blade to cut those strands down to size in either direction. It’s also got a skin protector to guard your sensitive skin while you trim at those pesky and unsightly hairs (if that’s your aim!)

In addition to the high quality Bodygroom 1100, you also get a 3mm guide comb you can use to trim your hairs accurately. As its showerproof, its easy to wash and care for. This also means if part of your manscaping or grooming ritual/routine or whatever you want to call it, you prefer to shower while shaving. You can.

Pros

  • checkBi-directional trimmer cuts in both directions easily and safely
  • checkShowerproof so easy to clean and can be used in bath and shower
  • checkSkin guard integrated into the design
  • check3mm guide comb to help you trim those longer hairs, wherever they are

Cons

  • cross-altBlades have been known to blunt within the first year
  • cross-altTakes a long time to work its magic

Specs

  • Suitable for Body
  • Waterproof Yes
  • Power Battery
  • Charging Time N/A
  • Weight 5.71oz
13

Wahl Groom Pro Total Body Grooming Kit

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

It’s taken us to number 13 to get to the insanely popular and highly respected Wahl and their entry into this niche. Trust us, though, this is a good one, because essentially you get two high-quality grooming accessories fore the price of one. And both are made to Wahl’s infamous high and exacting standard, so you know they are quality items.

So, with the Groom Pro Total Grooming Kit, you get high-carbon stainless-steel blades, in both the total body groomer and the head groomer are together at last. You can give your head and hair the time and attention it needs and then move on to sorting hair anywhere and everywhere else. In fact, Wahl are quite clear that they see this as the perfect all-in-one head to toe grooming kit.

The clippers in this kit are powered by the amazing PowerDrive motor. It’s no surprise then, how easy and quick it can be to not just sort your beard, but your head hair and body hair too. Think of just how much time and money this kit could save you. You’d no longer need to go to the barbers or hairdressers and will still look the awesome gent you know you really are.

Pros

  • checkTwo for the price of one kit
  • checkPowerful clippers to envy your hairdresser or barber
  • checkHandy and practical little trimmer for all the detail work and body shaving
  • checkExtremely competitively priced, considering what you get

Cons

  • cross-altNot nearly as effective or efficient as you’d hope
  • cross-altCould be too loud, some of the guides vibrate

Specs

  • Suitable for Body
  • Waterproof Yes
  • Power Battery
  • Charging Time N/A
  • Weight 1lbs
14

Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver and 5-Blade Razor

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Last but by no means least in our guide is this Schick Hydro 5. This is a 5-blade razor and styler that has a lot to offer you for an extremely low price. It’s a 4-in-1 styling tool that helps you to hydrate the skin, while trimming, edging and shaving the hair. As well as beards, sideburns and moustaches though, it can also be used safely and easily on hard to reach areas.

5 blades are better than one, as it means you don’t need to go over the same areas and hairs quite as many times to get them to that smooth look and feel you’re after. Although it feels a little simplistic compared to some of the big brands and their weapons in our guide, this is ideal if you’re not looking to spend too much but want a close shave…wherever you choose to shave.

Powered by batteries, it has enough strength to help elevate your average dry or wet shave with a razor to another level. Don’t let the branding or the price put you off. Even if you have this as a great back-up plan or in your toiletries bag for when you’re travelling, on business trips or taking your significant other away for a romantic weekend, this will never let you down.

Pros

  • check5 blades reduce the amount of passes you need to make
  • checkEasy to use and easy to clean
  • checkAdjustable trim guide comb to help get the results you want
  • checkPerfect for facial use and for those hard to reach areas

Cons

  • cross-altMany aren’t convinced this is better than previous Schick model
  • cross-altDurability is one of the key issues, okay if you don’t use much

Specs

  • Suitable for Body
  • Waterproof Yes
  • Power Battery
  • Charging Time N/A
  • Weight 1.6oz
Time to Rise, Shine and Shave Wherever you Damn Well Please!

Hands up anyone who started out reading this guide not really having a clue whether they really wanted to go down the route of extreme grooming? We’ll bet after looking through this decidedly awesome selection of personal grooming products for men that you’re now firmly on the side of the guys who clicked knowing what they were looking for. If we’re wrong, let us know. But we know you readers well, so we’re hedging our bets here. Hopefully, we’ve shown there’s no shame in embracing the trend of looking your best in and out of your clothes and that you don’t necessarily have to keep that chest lawn. Gone are the days of lots of blood, cuts, nicks and patches of hair

We do realize 14 is still not whittled down enough for you, but you have the pros and cons to swing your vote one way or the other for those products you’re on the fence about. We’ve already highlighted and set aside a few to send notes to our significant others as our next gift choices. We’re working the angle that it benefits them as much as it benefits us. Obviously, when buying something as intimate and close shaving around sensitive area as a body groomer, you want to make sure you put safety and quality ahead of the price.

Sure, you may have a budget, but buying a piece of cheap rubbish is false economy. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. If something is too cheap without a good branding to back it up, it’s probably not even worth its couple of dollars price tag.

That’s why, although there are a number of incredibly low-priced items in our guide, they are still to a high standard in terms of build and material quality. Most of the 14 items will be from brands you’re familiar with. That was also a deliberate move. There’s no point trying to sell you pieces of guff by Panatonic and other fake brands. Men’s Gear is all about bringing the best gear for men and we don’t believe in cutting corners.

Unless it’s a good corner that leads to a magical world of beer on tap 24/7 for free and as much BBQ steak as we can eat. However, we don’t believe in cutting corners when it comes to quality. Which is why our selections will help you find the best body groomer.

