The UR-100 is the quintessential poster boy of Urwerk’s remarkable satellite complication. Thus, the Swiss luxury watchmaker regularly releases special versions to keep fans of the model happy. We’ve featured a few which most of us felt stood out from the rest in the roster. Now, we’re happy to include the UR-100V Blue Planet on our growing list of favorite wristwatches.

All the usual characteristics that tell us this is based on the UR-100 are there. Still, the new tone gives it a muted silhouette which somehow gives off a vibe similar to the all-black colorway we love. In addition to telling time in spectacular fashion, the UR-100V Blue Planet lives up to its name.

It does so by showing the distance covered by the planet’s rotation and the distance it traveled as well. If this is your first timepiece with wandering hours, let us explain how it works. You can figure out the time via the number displayed on the rotating carousel and where the minute indicator is pointing at.

The UR-100V Blue Planet is presented in a 41 mm blue PVD steel case with the crown in the same shade and material. The satellite hour system lies beneath a sapphire crystal dome. With Super-LumiNova coatings on key components, low-light visibility won’t be a problem at all.

Urwerk is using the UR12.02 self-winding mechanical movement with a 48-hour power reserve. Likewise, the rotor of its Windfänger Planetary Turbine Automatic System is viewable via the exhibition titanium caseback.

In line with its theme, the majority of its parts are in the shade of dark blue. Even the technical canvas strap and its buckle are in the same hue. Urwerk will be making 25 pieces of the UR-100V Blue Planet watch.

