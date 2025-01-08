This season is perfect for specific recreational activities and sports that take you to elevated locations. Skiing, snowboarding, sledding, and so much more are trending right now. For excursions into the wilderness, SALOMON has a comprehensive catalog of premium outdoor apparel for style and performance. Proper footwear is essential like the X-ALP MID LTR GTX.

These are a pair of unisex sneakers built for traversal over rugged terrain and to withstand winter weather. The French label already has a stellar reputation among adventurers, which assures wearers of top-notch quality, comfort, and protection. The X-ALP MID LTR GTX is a mid-cut boot crafted out of traditional and high-tech materials.

SALOMON details the upper construction as a combination of single-layer mesh and suede leather with a water-repellent treatment. The former enhances breathability, while the latter bolsters the durability of certain sections from bumps, scrapes, and flex. Another welcome feature is the gusseted tongue to keep debris out.

Your X-ALP MID LTR GTX also benefits from a protective toecap and mudguard. Next is the textile lining alongside the GORE-TEX membrane to combat moisture. Round shoelaces and a traditional lacing system with speed hooks make it easy to secure your kicks in place.

Meanwhile, the durable OrthoLite sockliner cushions and maintains breathability inside. Minimize the impact of each step courtesy of the EVA foam midsole. Finally, SALOMON outfits the X-ALP MID LTR GTX with a Contagrip outsole so users can tackle the trails with confidence. The Colorways available are Black/Asphalt and Almond Milk/Catawba Grape/Turbulence.

Images courtesy of SALOMON