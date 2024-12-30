Do you have plans to visit South America anytime soon? Given it’s absolutely freezing in most places, we believe an escapade to somewhere tropical is in order. Costa Rica is one of the prime destinations tourists should check out. Once the itinerary is finalized, the next order of business is to book your stay at a hotel or resort. If luxury and impeccable service are essential, Nekajui has it all.

Operating as one of Ritz-Carlton’s establishments, guests can always expect the very best experiences. The slogan describes it as “a luxurious haven in nature’s garden.” According to the official website, the name is a Chorotega word that translates to “lush garden” in English. Upon arrival, you’ll immediately grasp why.

Select from various types of accommodations such as regular rooms, opulent suites, and treetop tents. To be honest, it doesn’t really matter which one you choose because the great outdoors are just a stone’s throw away. At the end of the day, indulge in wellness treatments to completely relax and feel refreshed afterward.

The resort stands amidst a lush sea of trees at Peninsula Papagayo. Apart from the verdant flora surrounding Nekajui, the site and its amenities offer breathtaking views, including vistas of the Pacific Ocean and Bahia Huevos. Culinary delights likewise abound, which range from traditional Peruvian cuisine to an international menu.

“Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residences take you on a timeless architectural journey. Natural wonders integrate with Guanacaste’s multicultural narrative in a rich environment deeply rooted in the nature of place,” reads the digital brochure. Book now, because you deserve a break to recharge and refocus!

Images courtesy of Nekajui/Ritz-Carlton