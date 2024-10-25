When somebody mentions luxury watches, we tend to think of ridiculously extravagant designs. What comes to mind are timepieces crafted with precious metals, gemstones, tourbillons, and other crazy complications. However, brands like Panerai also know how to express understated elegance. For example, if you need something rugged yet classy, the Luminor Quaranta Carbotech is an excellent choice.

Aside from our usual preference for dark, tonal, or chunky timekeeping instruments, those with a military-inspired look also come highly recommended. The Swiss Watchmaker is retailing reference PAM01526 for around $13,300 before taxes.

If you have extra cash saved up for the occasional extravagant purchase, this can be quite tempting. By how it looks, the Luminor Quaranta Carbotech seems like it’s on the hefty side. However, the 40 mm case and its bezel use a lightweight composite.

Primarily fabricated out of carbon fiber via a proprietary process, the housing is incredibly durable yet surprisingly lightweight. Panerai does not specify but the crown and its guard mechanism appear to be of the same material.

Meanwhile, the exhibition case back is titanium with a black DLC treatment and a sapphire crystal cover. The Luminor Quaranta Carbotech sports a green rubber strap with a trapezoidal brushed steel buckle. An extra brown calf leather strap is included in the box.

Here, you can view the P.900 self-winding caliber and its rotor. The 171-component, 23-jewel automatic movement is 4.2 mm thick and incorporates an Incabloc anti-shock system. Panerai rates the frequency at 28,800 vph and the power reserve at approximately three days.

A matte green dial adorns the Luminor Quaranta Carbotech. Indices include baton hour markers and Arabic numeral units for 6 o’clock and 12 o’clock. A date aperture appears at 3 o’clock, while a small seconds counter is at 9 o’clock.

