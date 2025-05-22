After working ourselves to the bone for the sake of our careers or businesses, we deserve a break. If you’ve been dreaming of a tropical vacation this summer, Oil Nut Bay provides luxurious stays as well as wellness packages. As some folks say, a bit of vitamin sea can heal both the body, mind, and soul.

Your trip takes you to the British Virgin Islands, specifically the shores of Virgin Gorda where the luxury real estate and resort are located. The wealthy might want to consider the freehold real estate options, while the average tourist can also enjoy all the high-class amenities Oil Nut Bay has to offer.

Each villa is distinct and provides unique views of its natural surroundings. Nevertheless, everybody gets to marvel at the beauty of the ocean, which extends beyond the horizon. Couples and small families have plenty of activities to choose from.

These include snorkeling, wakeboarding, waterskiing, wing foiling, tubing, kayaking, tennis, pickleball, and so much more. Drop by the Oil Nut Bay beach club to access lounging areas and three pools, while the Marina Village is the spot for some shopping and dining.

Guests can even charter a boat for cruises or for a bit of angling out in the sea. Overall, there are so many types of recreation to keep you engaged throughout your stay. Meanwhile, don’t forget to indulge in other pursuits to promote healing and relaxation. The establishment features a spa and gym.

You might as well check out the newly opened overwater spa. “Sundara was designed to be a place for tuning into the inspiring, grounding and healing power of the sea, and nurturing the mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing of its cherished community and guests,” writes Oil Nut Bay.

Images courtesy of Oil Nut Bay