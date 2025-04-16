Vollebak’s Full Metal Jacket in Gold Edition is unlike any other jacket on Earth. It boasts a futuristic and eye-catching silhouette but packs anti-microbial properties. thanks to its copper construction. Built with over 11km of copper, it befits its name as “the virus-killing coat of the future.”

It uses hundreds of thousands of moving copper parts that warp and ripple like water in the light, giving the jacket somewhat of a dynamic silhouette. The ultrathin copper yarns come from electrolytic copper rods turned into fine strands, measurable only via lasers.

On top of these copper strands are a very thin coat lacquer for corrosion protection. Then the material undergoes a six-day curing process involving scouring, heat-setting, and then drying. Vollebak’s Full Metal Jacket in Gold Edition is made of 59.5% copper, 20% polyurethane, 20% polyamide, and 0.5% other metals.

It is highly breathable, windproof, and waterproof, making it ideal to wear during wet weather conditions. Adding to its waterproofness are the fully-sealed seams and the water resistant zippers. It also has storm flaps on the two zipped upper chest pockets and the two giant front bellows pockets.

Meanwhile, it keeps the chilly wind out of your neck via a high-front collar with fleece-lined chin guard and elasticated drawcords at the sides and back of the hood. Vollebak’s Full Metal Jacket in Gold Edition also offers two fleece-lined zipper side pockets and one zipped internal pocket for added storage. To keep it snug and secure around the body, it has adjustable cuffs with metal snaps and elasticated cord adjuster at the hem.

Images courtesy of Vollebak