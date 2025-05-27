Cutters with replaceable blades are go-to utility tools for minor tasks like opening packages or cutting ropes. But those blades can be pesky as tape easily sticks to their surface and they can easily cut through your skin and your packages. The X-Cutter trades the steel blade with a better alternative that’s not just sharp but also safe to use.

This is the ultimate multifunctional box opener packed with an anti-stick rounded tip blade, a pen, and a ruler. The blade’s rounded tip prevents cutting through the contents of boxes and your fingers. A spring mechanism allows the blade to automatically retract when not in use to ensure safety at all times.

Simply hold the button slider up to release the blade and release the button to hide the blade. The blade on the X-Cutter has nano-waterproof coating and can replace roughly 99 utility knives for greater quality and sustainability.

Moreover, the blade’s serrated edges are safe on the skin but sharp enough to cut through rope, plastic, cardboard, small branches, paper, and more. Conveniently, the cutter integrated a black pen at the bottom for when you want to conceal sensitive information displayed on labels or boxes for privacy.

The pen uses a special nanomaterial ink that offers superior molecular penetration for exceptional coverage. Then on the side of the cutter is a ruler scale for measuring or drawing lines. The X-Cutter is built light yet tough to handle everyday use. It’s crafted from titanium and comes with a titanium pocket clip for portability.

Images courtesy of X-Cutter