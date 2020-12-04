Among the prestigious wristwatch brands we have featured, some stand out more than others thanks to their unique designs. While most would call them outrageous, we prefer to see them as examples that are willing to push the boundaries of what is possible in watchmaking. Urwerk regularly graces our pages and its UR-100V Iron deserves recognition once more. With only 25 examples up for production, it might be a good idea to secure yours ASAP.

Urwerk has been making waves in the industry for its exceptionally mesmerizing satellite complications. Users who want a timepiece that will draw admiration and curiosity from others would do well to own at least one model from its collection. The UR-100V Iron appears to be a great starter that might eventually lead to an obsession down the line.

Most of the watches from Urwerk that we highlighted a while back sport darker tones with a few exceptions. Thus, its refreshing to see the UR-100V Iron in a lighter shade thanks to the combination of titanium and stainless steel. Just like the other variants in its range, the 41 mm case keeps the crown on the top section. Beneath the sapphire dome is the star of the show, which is the skeleton dial and the iconic complication.

Each of the engravings of Arabic numerals for the hour discs as well as the minute markers glow a bright blue in the dark courtesy of the Super-LumiNova lume. The shot-peened aluminum carousel turns while the hours spin on an ARCAP alloy disc. Meanwhile, Urwerk’s UR 12.02 automatic calibre keeps the UR-100V Iron operational on top of the 48-hour power reserve. Finally, we have a navy blue Alcantara strap for stylish comfort.

Images courtesy of Urwerk