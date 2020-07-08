The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of strain on people and businesses and no amount of following safety protocols can get rid of the fear that it brings to people. While the world waits for a cure and a vaccine, the number of businesses manufacturing face masks continue to grow. Only a few though manages to provide extreme protection just like what UM Systems UVMask promises to do.

This is one technically-advanced face mask that ensures that the air you breathe in and breathe out is clean. It uses the most powerful UV-C purification tech in the market to filter and purify 95 percent of air 10x faster than you breathe. It offers dual filtration combined with the brand’s patent-pending Sterile-Vortex. The vortex uses two 25,000μW/cm2 UV-C LEDs that increases air purification to 99.99 percent in real-time.

Designed in USA and made in Japan, the UM Systems UVMask blocks dust, pollen, air pollutants, bushfire smoke, and tobacco. It offers 40-50 hours of protection before filtration efficiency begins to drop. It is reusable, the air filter is replaceable, and gives an airtight seal to inhibit fogging (a plus for eyeglass-wearers).

This mask uses skin-soft medicalgrade ergonomic silicone face pad for comfort and the vortex allows for natural breathing. The mask also has a protective hard shell and is IP54-certified waterproof so you can use it in the rain.  It runs on two 1,200 mAh Li-Po batteries that give six hours of continuous use on a single charge. The mask’s passive air filter still works even when it runs out of battery.

