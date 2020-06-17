Training or working out in public with a mask is risky because it can lead to lack of oxygen flow to the brain. But the innovative minds at Under Armour used this concept to create the Under Armour Sportsmask. This face mask caters to the needs of athletes or those with an active lifestyle so they can still perform their best even with a mask on.

This face gear consists of a polyester exterior, polyurethane insert, interior soft nylon and spandex fabric for the ear loops. What makes it stand out among other face masks in the market is its promise to give its user maximum breathability and ultimate protection. A multi-layered design backs the fabric to ensure oxygen airflow remains intact while keeping viral species at bay.

The Under Armour Sportsmask uses three layers. The first layer is the Space Fabric, described as a lightweight fabric with air pockets so it stays off the nose and mouth for better airflow. The second or middle layer is the Open-Cell Foam. This fabric allows air to easily pass through but makes it tough on moisture and sweat to pass. Meanwhile, the third layer uses Under Armour’s Iso-Chill, so-called because it feels cool on the skin. This layer is also stretchable and treated with the non-metal anti-microbial technology PROTX2 to prevent bacterial growth on the mask.

The Under Armour Sportsmask is reusable, meaning you can wash and dry it. It is water-resistant and comes with a moldable nose-bridge to keep it secure. Thus, it also prevents airflow to the eyes to stop glasses from fogging.

Images courtesy of Under Armour