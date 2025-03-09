Lifestyle brand Kith teamed up with Benchmade for a limited-edition version of the latter’s iconic Bugout folder. Called Kith for Benchmade Bugout 535, the original’s much-loved silhouette and size remain. But the collaborative product boasts upgrades on the handle design and blade material.

The design features subtle branding on the handle and blade. The handle features Kith’s checkerboard-like pattern logo, while one side of the blade has Kith’s Kith & Kin logo and the other is a Benchmade logo. But from a distance, you’d hardly notice these features and see a nearly blacked-out knife instead.

However, the changes aren’t just purely for aesthetic appeal. The Kith Monograming on the handle is engraved on the 6061-T6 anodized aluminum scales for a secure and comfortable grip. Likewise, the Kith for Benchmade Bugout 535 gets a major blade steel upgrade from S30V steel to Böhler M390 super steel.

Moreover, the drop point blade gets the gorgeous, blacked-out cobalt Cerakote treatment for added depth, texture, and durability. The folder utilizes Benchmade’s legendary AXIS lock to keep it secure and features ambidextrous thumb studs for easy and swift blade deployment. The handle also gets a black lanyard hole spacer, a black bolster, and black hardware throughout.

The Kith for Benchmade Bugout 535 clocks in at an overall length of 7.46″ and 4.22″ when closed. The blade is 3.24″ long and 0.09″ thick, while the handle is 0.42″ thick. It comes in its special packaging with a custom foam insert instead of the usual regular Benchmade box. There are only 50 units made for this collaborative product so best get yours soon before it sells out.

