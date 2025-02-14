Rimowa wants you to be prepared should you need an extra bag to carry all your belongings during your travels. If you’re the type who comes back from a trip with more than you came with, then the Rimowa Foldable Backpack is for you.

This packable bag ensures you’ll always have extra storage tucked away in your Rimowa suitcase for souvenirs or gifts from your trip. It’s crafted from a lightweight and crease-resistant fabric to prevent additional heft or bulk.

The Rimowa Foldable Backpack offers functional versatility and durability. It has a dedicated packable pouch for effortless folding and unfolding. Once opened, the pouch cleverly transforms into an internal zipped pocket to provide an additional layer of organization.

Then there’s the front pocket for quick access to on-the-go essentials. For comfort, the adjustable shoulder straps have been meticulously designed for ergonomics. They adapt to different body shapes to ensure a comfortable carry.

But unlike their iconic grooved suitcases, the Rimowa Foldable Backpack comes in a clean and simple aesthetic. Although it integrates leather to the strap components. This bag comes in a black colorway with a very classic silhouette that harks back to the 1970s or 80s backpacks.

Branding is very minimal and construction is straight-to-the-point using polyester for the shell and interior lining. It also features black matte palladium hardware. Yet it offers a spacious 6.6. galloon for all your extra gear and also doesn’t look too big or too small. It measures 18.1″ high and 15.8″ wide. The Rimowa Foldable Backpack is a discreet travel companion that easily slips into your suitcase.

Images courtesy of Rimowa