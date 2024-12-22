Advanced artificial intelligence is unbelievably ubiquitous these days. Almost anything packing a capable chipset is already integrating cutting-edge capabilities thanks to comprehensive machine learning platforms. With this in mind, technology and fitness combine to bring us the AEKE K1. The manufacturer bills it as “your AI-powered home gym and personal trainer.

Let’s face the truth! We are all guilty of just paying for gym memberships and not even attending. We’re jealous of people who can easily motivate themselves to strictly follow a workout routine. Perhaps others just need a proper pep talk from a professional instructor to jumpstart their path to wellness.

What AEKE offers is a convenient alternative for folks who prefer privacy yet access the benefits of guided exercises. With the K1 in your living room or home gym, it will provide real-time coaching for the best results. The company supplies us with a sleek machine that does not require professional installation.

Moreover, it will not charge users a subscription fee to unlock its features. Once properly set up, you instantly get access to gamified activities that make everything fun. It somehow reminds us of a groundbreaking gaming accessory from Microsoft — the Kinect.

However, AEKE takes it beyond just motion tracking as the system adjusts resistance and issues reminders about motion, form, or posture. It touts a 43” 4K touch screen, an AI camera, and a 2.1 surround sound output.

The standard package includes accessories such as a heart rate armband sensor, a barbell unloader, an ankle belt, a smart adjustable barbell, smart grips, a smart 8-electrode scale, and a camera cover. As of our writing, the K1 Kickstarter page shows pledges already at $544,048 by 246 backers with 24 days to go.

Images courtesy of AEKE