Wearing face masks is now the new normal when in public places amid the current pandemic. Masks prevent the possible transmission of the deadly Novel Coronavirus and other viral or bacterial species. Thus, there has been an increase in the mass production of face masks, although, there are only a few that are reliable when it comes to protection and this includes the Outlier Supermarine Shield.

The usual masks available in the market are those that filter and rarely those that shield. Well, Outlier’s product does not filter but shields. It’s a non-medical mask made from high-density 200gsm woven 100 percent Supermarine cotton sourced from Switzerland. The cotton fabric swells up and seals when exposed to water or moisture thus it completely blocks water droplets.

Moreover, the addition of premium durable C6 DWR coating makes the Outlier Supermarine Shield face mask rain repellant and breathable. It is a far better option compared to the wax-treated, heavy and clammy synthetic “waterproof-breathable” fabrics. The Supermarine stays comfortable to wear even under pressure.

Meanwhile, an X-Back Slider system ensures a secure fit and easy removal. This adjustment involves a two-to-four point tightening adjustment with a one-point release to make tightening and loosening easy. A quick and simple pull of the straps tightens the mask around your face. Likewise, an internal moldable aluminum nose bridge allows for precise and snug coverage.

The Outlier Supermarine Shield face mask is washable in warm water and comes in two rugged colors of cobalt blue and taupe. It features a box pleat front and a rugged appeal that goes well with any style.

Images courtesy of Outlier