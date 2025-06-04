Thanks to humanity’s never-ending drive to innovate, groundbreaking solutions to minimize our carbon footprint arrive at a faster pace. Sustainability may be the buzzword these days, but circularity takes things even further. Samsonite presents two new models under its Circular collection: The Proxis and Essens.

Available in two sizes for each variant, what sets them apart is the fabrication process and materials. Meanwhile, the manufacturer wants its users to stay in the loop as to how their luggage benefits the environment every step of the way. Hence, you are aware of the ecological impact these travel accessories bring to the table.

All SKUs under the Circular collection come with Digital Product Passports. As Samsonite points out, it “is a true breakthrough in enhancing transparency across the product lifecycle and providing access to key details about how we’ve incorporated more sustainable solutions, materials origin, and regulatory compliance.”

Both the Proxis and Essens arrive in a Green/Orange colorway and stand on four wheels. The latter promises smooth movement to minimize effort during transport. Pick the smaller form factor — at roughly 22 inches — for carry-on convenience, while the larger versions at approximately 30 inches need to be checked in.

Handles are available at the top, bottom, and sides for versatility. Likewise, a double-tube, adjustable telescopic handle makes it easy to pull or push along. Elsewhere, the TSA-approved locks guarantee a seamless experience at airports.

The Proxis interior features a bottom compartment, top compartment, divider pad, and ribbons. As for the Essens, you’re looking at a top compartment, a bottom compartment, and two packing cubes. Overall, the Samsonite Circular collection helps you organize all the contents inside properly.

