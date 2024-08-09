Everyone watching the Paris 2024 Olympics at home or in person is also viewing an aggressive marketing push from various companies. As with any major televised event, sponsorships are out in full force. Apart from sports apparel, accessories that aid in protection, performance, and style are likewise on display. Here we have the QNTM Kato by Oakley.

The world’s top athletes are in their best form as they strive for gold across multiple disciplines. Even though Oakley also supplies sportswear and lifestyle products, it is globally recognized for cutting-edge eyewear. The QNTM Kato is the latest take on the silhouette with enhancements to bolster durability, ergonomics, and more.

These futuristic sunglasses do not follow the stereotypical design, which is something of a brand signature. It’s this rebellious spirit that allows them to explore avant-garde aesthetics others won’t even dare attempt. Instead of a standard frame, the new SKU lacks one as the structural integrity of the lens makes up for it.

Its wrap-around form factor comes from “PhysioMorphic Geometry.” The QNTM Kato also uses replaceable nose pads — available in multiple sizes with a no-slip surface. Oakley likewise points out the advantages it brings to the table such as superior contrast, detail, color, and field of view. What makes all of it possible is the Prizm Lens technology.

“QTNM Kato will debut on Team Oakley athletes as they ignite human potential and make history. Oakley has made an exclusive tennis ball yellow colorway with Prizm Ruby lenses available only to contenders on the world’s biggest sporting stage,” reads the press release. A variant with gold lenses is due to hit retailers next month.

Images courtesy Oakley