Best Desktop Air Purifier: 10 Top Rated Desktop Air Purifiers of 2022

BEST DESKTOP AIR PURIFIERS

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

An air purifier can help to combat wildfire smoke, allergens, pet dander, excess dust, mold, bacteria, and even bad odors. They may be just what you need to improve the air quality in your home and keep everything smelling fresh and clean.

When shopping for an air purifier, here are the most important factors to consider:

Types

Air purifiers with mechanical filters typically use HEPA filters to eliminate bacteria, mold, dust, and spores, but won’t eliminate odors or gases.

Air purifiers with activated carbon filters capture odor-causing particles and may work to protect against certain gases, but not all. They tend to get saturated faster than mechanical filters and need to be changed more often.

Electronic air purifiers charge airborne particles with negative ions that cause them to stick to the purifier’s internal plates or other surfaces. However, they are known to produce ozone, which can be harmful for your health.

Ozone generators produce ozone, which reacts with airborne pollutants to alter their chemical structure, essentially neutralizing them. However, the ozone generated has been potentially linked to certain health problems, so it’s recommended against using this type of air purifier.

UVGI, or ultraviolent germicide irradiation, uses UV-C light to kill of mold, spores, bacteria, and pathogens. However, these may be less effective than manufacturers claim, as the UV light has to be powerful and sustained exposure (from minutes to hours) is required to kill off pathogens.

Most of the models on our list will include mechanical filters (such as HEPA) and activated carbon filters. These tend to be the safest and most reliable.

Particles Filtered

Not all air purifiers will target the same type of particles.

Some, like those with mechanical filters, will typically be most effective for dust, pollen, pet dander, mold, and bacteria, but will be unable to filter out smoke or bad odors. Some, like those with activated carbon filters, can handle odors but won’t be as effective for reducing dust or larger airborne particles.

Consider what particles you’re most concerned about—allergens, dust/mites, pathogens, or bad smells—and shop for a purifier that addresses those particles specifically. Luckily, there are a number of purifiers that have multi-stage filtration systems (using both mechanical and activated carbon filters) that can target all types of particles effectively.

Capacity

Larger rooms need larger-capacity purifiers capable of generating more clean air per minute/hour. Smaller purifiers will typically be better-suited to smaller rooms with less air flow and traffic (which brings in pollen, dust, dander, and particles from outside or other rooms), or even for use in your car.

Measure the size of the space you want to purify—i.e., your bedroom, home office, nursery, etc.—and buy an appliance with sufficient capacity.

Noise

Noise may not be a huge factor during the day when your house is busy, music is playing, people are talking, and there’s lots of outdoor and ambient sound. But for rooms that need quiet (like your home office or nursery) or for use at night, a noisy air purifier can be quite annoying to the room’s occupants.

Certifications

The best air purifiers feature the Energy Star logo, which means they are highly energy efficient. This is important because the purifier will be running for many hours every day. If it’s not energy-efficient, you could end up with a high electric bill.

“AHAM Verified” means that the appliance was tested by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers and lives up to their minimum quality standards.

For appliances made in the UK, the British Allergy Foundation offers certification to the purifiers that meet a certain standard for eliminating allergens.

Cost

You’re not just buying an air purifier in a once-off purchase—you also have to regularly buy the air filters to replace the dirty filters in the appliance.

Depending on the brand, the replacement filters can cost anywhere from $20 to $80 apiece. Some models with an attractive price tag will end up costing a lot more in the long run because the filters are significantly more expensive.

Bonus Features

Bonus features like smartphone integration, a built-in night light, and auto air quality sensors are all nice to have, but not the most important factor to consider. What matters most is that the air purifier does the job of eliminating particles, odors, and pathogens from the air, keeping your room clean and fresh. All those other “extras” are handy but far from critical.

FAQs

Can air purifiers protect against COVID-19?

While HEPA filters can eliminate pathogens, the COVID-19 virus is not one of the pathogens filtered out. Filtration can help to reduce your exposure to airborne viral particles, but not fully protect against it.

If you’re worried about COVID-19 exposure at home, it’s a good idea to use an air purifier, but you’ll also need to take additional preventative measures, such as wearing a mask or social distancing.

Can you leave an air purifier running all night?

Most air purifiers are designed to run all night long. Some feature timers that will switch off the purifier after anywhere from 2 to 8 hours, while others are merely controlled manually by the on/off button that you press before bed and first thing in the morning. However, they are not prone to overheating or have any dangerous components. They are only going to purify your air so you sleep better and wake up feeling more refreshed.

How much maintenance do air purifiers require?

Typically, the only maintenance you’ll need to do is changing the filters as necessary.

HEPA filters will last anywhere from 6-12 months, depending on how frequently you use them and the quality of your air.

Activated carbon filters will usually last around 6 months.

Pre-filters can last from 3-6 months, but some may be designed to be washed and re-used for years.

If the purifier includes some sort of UV light system, it may require occasional maintenance, as directed by the user manual.