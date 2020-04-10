The Urban Companion Wallet not only holds cash and cards but also stores other items like a pen, flashlight, and utility tool. It comes in three configurations or models to suit your everyday carry needs.

This minimalist wallet provides maximum carrying potential at a sleek form factor designed to do the most with the least. The two-slot model comes with two large slots on either side to hold cards, cash, receipts, IDs, and more. The three-slot variant, on the other hand, has one large slot on one side and two smaller vertical ones on the other side. The large slot can accommodate a small pen, a key or utility tool like a flashlight or small multi-tool.

Meanwhile, the four-slot configuration is perfect for those who want to bring more of their everyday carry. It has two smaller vertical slots on both sides that can hold a small pocket knife, small flashlight or even a utility blade. The options are in your hands.

The Urban Companion Wallet not only comes in three models but also in three leather choices. You can choose from Nut Brown, Black, and English Tan. Best of all, the construction ensures uniqueness over time. Handstitched from premium full-grain leather, the wallet ages beautifully with prolonged use. It develops its own patina over time so each wallet is unique to its user.

Aside from it being a minimalist wallet, The Urban Companion Wallet is also light in the pocket and in the hands. It only weighs 36 grams and compact at just 4.15″ in length and 3.0″ in width. It is slim enough to sit comfortably in your hands and in your pocket at just 0.29″.

Images courtesy of Urban EDC Supply