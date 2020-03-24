The Bellroy Micro Sleeve Wallet lives up to its name as a slim and minimalist everyday carry. Despite its simplistic design. it holds up on its own as a card and cash holder.

This money carrier has two credit card slots on each side on the outside, which can accommodate two cards each. The angled design of the external pockets makes it easy to pull out the cards.

Meanwhile, the interior middle pocket can hold folded bills, receipts, or other small documents. It can also accommodate a couple more cards. The center storage is sturdy yet flexible enough to spread open when it’s time to retrieve items. A simple pinch on the sides of the wallet opens up the middle pocket for easy access.

The Bellroy Micro Sleeve Wallet features rounded corners that make it a perfect front pocket wallet. Its slim form factor makes it an ideal back, side or shirt pocket too. It does not have the bulk and heft which can weigh you down, especially strain your back. It merely measures 4 x 2.8 x 0.2″.

This everyday carry is bound to last for many uses. It is durable and ages beautifully with prolonged use. The use of premium full-grain leather vegetable-tanned according to environmental guidelines allows it to develop its own patina over time. Solid stitches and woven fabrics complete this piece’s practical and robust quality.

The Bellroy Micro Sleeve Wallet comes with a 3-year warranty and is available in three colors. It comes in black, leather caramel, and leather navy-tan.

Images courtesy of Bellroy