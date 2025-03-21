WEKNIFE’s Sylox Flipper seamlessly blends functionality and sophisticated elegance in a sleek mesmerizing silhouette. It delivers performance and aesthetic appeal, with carbon fiber or Mother of Pearl inlays complementing a tough and sharp blade.

This top-tier folding knife packs exceptional features and comes in five distinct variants. Four have Bohler M390 super steel blades with a gray stonewashed finish and satin flats for superior edge retention and corrosion resistance.

Meanwhile, the other variant boasts the most upscale Hugin Damasteel. However, all five variants of WEKNIFE’s Sylox Flipper have durable and lightweight 6AL4V titanium handle scales with a matching titanium pocket clip. Two handles are silver, one is blue, another is gunmetal, and the last is black.

Likewise, all share the same trio of lattice-like inlays. However, the material used for the inlays gives the handle unique colors and patterns. Three feature carbon fiber inlays and the remaining two have Mother of Pearl.

Aside from the exquisite materials, performance is also key in choosing a reliable pocketknife and the Sylox does not disappoint. It has a 3.9-inch drop-point, plain-edged blade deployable via either a flipper or a full-length fuller, aka a blood groove. This allows for a quick and easy deployment, complementing a ceramic ball-bearing system for a buttery smooth opening.

Moreover, WEKNIFE’s Sylox Flipper uses a button lock with a spring under the button to give just the right amount of tension to secure the blade during and after use to prevent accidental slippage. The features combined give this folder a clean and sleek silhouette that offers reliable ergonomic performance.

Images courtesy of WEKNIFE