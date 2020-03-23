Gone are the days when bulky wallets made you look rich. Instead, the slim yet stylish ones are in. The Ridge Aluminum Wallet is one minimalist wallet that protects your cards and cash. It’s perfect for those who want more out of a simplistic money carrier.

This an everyday carry guaranteed to last a lifetime. It is guaranteed durable thanks to its aluminum construction. Made from 6061-T6 aluminum, it features replaceable screws and elastic. It comes with a T5 Torx driver to help with the dismantling so you can clean it or replace some parts.

The Ridge Aluminum Wallet may look simple but it can hold up to 12 cards. Integrated thumb slots allow for easy access to the cards

Its aluminum plating parts effectively function as an RFID blocking system that prevents data theft. Meanwhile, an attached elastic band lets you carry folded notes, bills, receipts, or other small documents.

This efficient carry is compact enough to fit your front pocket or jacket pocket. It merely measures 3.4 x 2.1 x 0.2 inches and weighs just 5 ounces. It is inconspicuous enough that you may forget you have it in your pocket. It minimizes bulk and amps up your style.

The Ridge Aluminum Wallet comes in a variety of colors and designs to suit your personal style or mood. It is available in black, gunmetal, OD Green, navy, raw, white, rose gold, celeste, desert tan, gold, tiki, and tropical. It’s a stylish and practical way to carry your everyday essentials without the heft and bulk, thus it lessens the chances of you developing back pains from carrying a heavy wallet.

Images courtesy of The Ridge