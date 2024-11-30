Giving gifts is a tradition most of us follow during the holidays. However, we should also reward ourselves now and then. It may seem like an odd concept at first, but you deserve to treat yourself to something nice as well. If you’re an adventurous individual, how about some stylish and rugged footwear for your outdoor escapades? What we have in mind is the WAVE MUJIN TL MID GTX.

SKU number NN-F4554 resembles a mid-cut boot for rough terrain but with some hybrid elements of a sporty sneaker. To put it simply, this is a pair of shoes you can wear to seamlessly transition between the city streets to the mountain trails. You could say it’s an ideal accessory to have just in case the urge to step into the wilderness overcomes the senses.

The earthy colors that adorn this WAVE MUJIN TL MID GTX give it a tonal aesthetic. We like the hues Mizuno and nonnative selected and combined to deliver a unisex appeal. Sources note the inspiration for this style was an unreleased silhouette from more than a decade ago. If so, it goes to show the design is as timeless as it gets.

We have a knitted upper as the primary construction which then receives leather and suede panels on the toebox and heel. Color-matching stitches anchor these overlays securely, while a socklike fit sans shoelaces makes it easy to slip on and off.

It’s easy to miss, but the white GORE-TEX branding reveals much about its ability to withstand moisture. You need to take a peek inside to spot the Mizuno and nonnative co-branding printed on the footbed. Lastly, the WAVE MUJIN TL MID GTX rides on a Michelin rubber outsole for both comfort and traction.

Images courtesy of Mizuno/nonnative