Based on the season, we try to feature shoes that are both stylish and functional. Fall and winter typically see a surge in outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and other related recreations. Thus, tougher footwear that reliably performs well in any terrain is recommended. Meanwhile, New Balance wants to outfit urban adventurers with the U9060RFB in an earthy color-blocking.

This sporty silhouette is ideal for wearers who need a stylish and comfortable pair of sneakers for daily use. Although the 9060 is available in a vast selection of colorways, style code U9060RFB is distinctly understated. It appears slightly muted compared to the usual warm autumn hues. While not technically tonal, the shades seem complementary for some reason.

New Balance officially lists it as Phantom/Rich Oak/Mushroom and it’s currently available for purchase. However, stocks are reportedly flying off the shelves with some resale establishments tacking on a bit more than the retail price. The upper is mostly crafted out of mesh with suede and synthetic leather overlays to enhance its texture.

Color-matching stitching reinforces these panels along with the lateral “N” logo. As for the medial “N” emblem, the U9060RFB opts for embroidery instead. The mesh tongue comes with a synthetic leather keeper loop in addition to a New Balance and 9060 tongue tag. The plush collar, lining, and sock liner keep your foot warm yet remain breathable.

At the heel of the U9060RFB is a translucent gray CR device. New Balance equips the sneakers with an ABZORB midsole and ABZORB SBS heel cushioning system. A classic diamond pattern adorns the outsole. Lastly, the texture ensures adequate traction and a solid grip over most types of surfaces.

