20 Best Pocket Knives: Stay Safe Wherever You Are

BEST POCKET KNIVES

After reading our list of 20 best pocket knives on the market, there are some things to know about these tools before you go ahead and buy yourself one.

Is It Illegal to Carry a Pocket Knife?

The American Knife and Tool Institute has a complete breakdown of state knife laws for all 50 U.S. states, including details on restricted knives and the legality of concealed carry.

It’s worth spending a couple of minutes looking at the regulations for your state so you know which pocket knives are legal where you live before you buy one.

Fixed vs. Folding Knife

One of the features that will come up when researching pocket knives is “fixed blade” and “folding blade” options.

To put it simply:

Fixed blade knives are typically made using one solid piece of metal, without a joint separating it from the handle.

Folding blade knives are typically made using one piece of metal for the blade and a second for the tang/handle, which are connected using a joint that allows the knife to fold.

Pretty easy explanation to understand, right?

Each of these knife types have different strengths as well as drawbacks. Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of both:

Fixed Knife Pros

Sturdier and tougher

Heavier, with more versatile uses (skinning, cutting, digging, food prep, etc.)

Quick to draw, fast deployment

Less maintenance and cleaning required

Fixed Knife Cons

Heavy and unwieldy

Have to be carried in a sheath strapped to your belt

Folding Knife Pros

Compact and lightweight

Can fold up small enough to carry in your pocket

Great for everyday tasks (opening boxes/letters, cutting rope, trimming wire, etc.)

Easy to conceal; no one will know you’re carrying it

Folding Knife Cons

Harder to clean and maintain

More moving parts prone to breakage

Typically, your standard “pocket knife” will be a folding-blade knife—after all, it needs to fold down small enough to fit in your pocket, right?

Unless you’re looking for a heavy-duty hunting knife, you’re often better off with a folding blade that can slip into your pocket and be conveniently accessible at a moment’s notice. Portability is usually a good trade-off for durability when it comes to your EDC carry.

And, if you need a sturdier knife for hunting, digging, and skinning, you can always buy a second fixed-blade knife for heavy-duty work purposes.

Understanding Knife Points

Read over the reviews above, and you’ll find a lot of mentions of knife points—like “clip point” or “drop point” or “dagger point”.

Each of these knife points serve a specific function and have uses to which they are best-suited:

Drop Point – Drop point knives are ideal for stabbing, with a wider curving blade perfect for slicing. They made excellent general-purpose knives for all EDC and hunting purposes.

Tanto Point – Tanto blades are incredibly versatile, suitable for stabbing and slicing both. They’re typically used on tactical blades because of their multi-purpose nature. They’re also incredibly durable and easy to keep sharp.

Sheepsfoot Point – Sheepsfoot point knives are best-suited for slicing, with a tip designed to prevent accidental piercing. They were originally used to trim sheep hooves (hence their name), but make great skinning and gutting knives, as well as rescue tools.

Clip Point – Clip point knives are great for detailed work, with a traditional look and design that makes them ideal for both piercing and cutting. The concave curve at the end makes the blade lighter without sacrificing strength.

Dagger Point — Also known as “needle point”, dagger point knives are stabbing/thrusting knives with a very sharp, narrow point and two wider cutting edges. They’re typically used for close-quarters combat and piercing soft targets (like the belly of a deer or rabbit), though their point tends to be weaker and more prone to breaking against hard surfaces.

Wharncliffe Point – Wharncliffe point knives have thin tips and long, straight edges, perfect for piercing and cutting safely. They’re particularly useful for everyday work around your house, as well as hunting and fishing.

Hawkbill Point – Hawkbill point knives are highly effective at cutting and slicing, with minimal piercing power. They’re great for gardening, hunting, and fix-it jobs around your house.

Trailing Point – Trailing point knives have an extra-long belly (the blade’s curving edge) that makes it ideal for slicing and gutting as well as piercing. They’re incredibly agile and popular among hunters.

Gut Hook Point – Gut hook point knives have a sharp tip, rounded belly, and a gut hook on the spine that is ideal for gutting fish and game. It’s perfect for field dressing and does an excellent job of slicing open game without cutting muscle or organs (which is known to spoil the meat).

Consider what you’re going to be using your pocket knife for most often—hunting, household chores, opening boxes, cutting zip ties, etc.—and choose a knife point that suits those particular tasks.

Serrated vs. Straight Blade

Of course, you’ve also got to consider the blade itself.

Most pocket knives are straight-bladed, but some feature a serrated (or half-serration on part of the blade) edge.

What is the difference between these two?

Straight Blades – Straight blades are the “default” because they work well for virtually any situation. You can cut, slice, hack, chop, gut, field-dress, debone, fillet, and baton easily with a straight-edge knife, and they’re versatile enough to be used for pretty much every EDC use. Bush crafters and hunters will usually opt for a straight-edge blade.

Serrated Blades – Serrated blades are most effective for slicing, because the serrated teeth work to saw through pretty much anything—not just food, but wood, rope, straps, tree branches, tendons, and cartilage. They’re particularly useful for gutting and cleaning game, as well as gardening and outdoor food prep. However, they’re less effective for chopping and more precise knife work.

Partially serrated blades combine both features—a straight-edge on the top half of the blade, with a serrated edge on the lower half closer to the handle. They’re typically used for survival and EDC knives where you might need both types of blades at a moment’s notice. Despite being more versatile, they’re often harder to sharpen and the combined edges can prove less effective than either serrated or straight-edge alone.

Best Steels for Knives

The best knives are made of steel, but you’d be amazed by how many different types of steel there are.

You can find A LOT of in-depth information on the various types of steel, but for your ease of shopping, you need to know there are basically four grades of steel:

Budget steels – The cheapest types of steel include CTS-BD1, Sandvik Series, AUS-8, and 400 Series. They will not be “cheap”—steel is incredibly durable in any form—but they are the lowest-end options for budget pocket knives.

The cheapest types of steel include CTS-BD1, Sandvik Series, AUS-8, and 400 Series. They will not be “cheap”—steel is incredibly durable in any form—but they are the lowest-end options for budget pocket knives. Mid-range steels – If you’re looking for a durable knife but don’t want to pay absolute top-dollar, look for knives made from A2, O1, 1095, D2, N690, H1, or 154CM steel. These are very serviceable and hard-wearing, but won’t break the bank.

If you’re looking for a durable knife but don’t want to pay absolute top-dollar, look for knives made from A2, O1, 1095, D2, N690, H1, or 154CM steel. These are very serviceable and hard-wearing, but won’t break the bank. High-end steels – This is where you get into pricier pocket knives, those costing upwards of $200-300. High-end steels include CPM-154, LC200N, CTS-XHP, and CPM-3V.

This is where you get into pricier pocket knives, those costing upwards of $200-300. High-end steels include CPM-154, LC200N, CTS-XHP, and CPM-3V. Top-end steels – For those who want the ABSOLUTE BEST and don’t care about the price tag, look for knives made with Elmax, CTS-204P, M390, and CPM-M4 steel. These are the toughest, hardiest steels on the market, often used for tactical knives and top-priced hunting knives.

As you can imagine, the pricier the steel, the tougher it is, the better it retains its edge, the easier it is to sharpen, and the more resistant it is to corrosion.

Note: If you want to learn more about these various types of steel, check out the in-depth info available at BladeHQ, where they give a full breakdown on the most commonly available knife steels.

What’s the Ideal Blade Length?

You’d be surprised by how much of a difference the size of a knife can make. It’s not just the blade and point that determine a knife’s use, but it’s overall weight and length, too.

Short Blades

Typically, anything under 2.75” long is considered a “short” knife blade (though you can find some as short as just 1” long!). These are small enough to be legal everywhere and compact enough to carry in any pocket, bag, or purse.

They’re great for everyday tasks like opening boxes or letters, cutting string, etc. They can be great camping knives in a pinch, too.

However, their short blade makes them far less versatile and weaker than longer blades. They’re also commonly designed with a slipjoint open/closing mechanism that is more likely to fail with extreme use.

Medium Blades

Anything between 2.75 and 4” is considered a “medium” knife blade. The vast majority of pocket knives (including those on our list above) will typically fall within this length range.

They are small and agile enough to be used for lighter precision tasks, but have heft enough to be suitable for hunting, gutting, and gardening—from the small to the heavy-duty.

However, some counties or states will ban blades longer than 2.75” inches.

Long Blades

Blades longer than 4” qualify as “long” blades, and they tend to be utilized chiefly for self-defense and heavy-duty tasks. They’re bulky, less discreet than shorter knives, and may be illegal in many cities and states. Sometimes they’re too heavy to be useful for your EDC knife, and blade may just be too long for smaller jobs.

Pocket Knife Handle Materials

Now that you know what blade you need, it’s time to look at the final piece of the puzzle: the handle.

You want the handle to be as high quality as the blade itself to ensure it lasts as long as the steel components.

Knife handles are typically made from one of the following common materials:

Celluloid – Made from cellulose nitrate, celluloid is a synthetic plastic that can be manufactured to resemble ivory, tortoise shell, wood, amber, pearl, and other natural materials. It’s inexpensive and fairly durable, but its versatility in appearance is what makes it such a popular choice.

Made from cellulose nitrate, celluloid is a synthetic plastic that can be manufactured to resemble ivory, tortoise shell, wood, amber, pearl, and other natural materials. It’s inexpensive and fairly durable, but its versatility in appearance is what makes it such a popular choice. Wood – Wood is a versatile natural material that gives the knife handle a classy look. Rosewood, snakewood, blackwood, thuyas, koa, buckeye, elder, burl, bubinga, and curly maple are all commonly used for wood-handled knives.

Wood is a versatile natural material that gives the knife handle a classy look. Rosewood, snakewood, blackwood, thuyas, koa, buckeye, elder, burl, bubinga, and curly maple are all commonly used for wood-handled knives. Aluminum – Lightweight and incredibly durable, aluminum is fast becoming a popular choice for modern EDC knives. The metal provides excellent grip, superior corrosion resistance, and ideal performance in extreme and harsh weather conditions.

Lightweight and incredibly durable, aluminum is fast becoming a popular choice for modern EDC knives. The metal provides excellent grip, superior corrosion resistance, and ideal performance in extreme and harsh weather conditions. G-10 – G-10 is a type of hyper-tough fiberglass heavily treated (with resin, compressed, and baked) to be both durable and ultra-lightweight. It’s a water-resistant choice that can endure even the harshest environments, and is often used for tactical and survival knives.

G-10 is a type of hyper-tough fiberglass heavily treated (with resin, compressed, and baked) to be both durable and ultra-lightweight. It’s a water-resistant choice that can endure even the harshest environments, and is often used for tactical and survival knives. Bone – Bone is very tough and has a naturally elegant look to it. Typically, bone-handled knives feature stag (jigged) bones, smooth white bone, giraffe bone, and scored bone patterns.

Bone is very tough and has a naturally elegant look to it. Typically, bone-handled knives feature stag (jigged) bones, smooth white bone, giraffe bone, and scored bone patterns. Titanium – Titanium is lightweight but incredibly durable, with excellent resistance to corrosion. It does have a “cold” or “impersonal” look that makes it less popular as a knife handle material, however.

Titanium is lightweight but incredibly durable, with excellent resistance to corrosion. It does have a “cold” or “impersonal” look that makes it less popular as a knife handle material, however. Stainless Steel – Though heavier than most of the other materials on this list, stainless steel is incredibly durable, resistant to corrosion, and gives the entire knife a solid “metallic” look. However, it has a lower tension threshold than titanium or aluminum.

Though heavier than most of the other materials on this list, stainless steel is incredibly durable, resistant to corrosion, and gives the entire knife a solid “metallic” look. However, it has a lower tension threshold than titanium or aluminum. Zytel – Zytel is a thermoplastic that is cheap, impact- and abrasion-resistant, and easily textured to enhance grip.

Zytel is a thermoplastic that is cheap, impact- and abrasion-resistant, and easily textured to enhance grip. Micarta – Similar to G-10, micarta is a synthetic composite (made using phenolic resin and paper/cloth) that is inexpensive and easy to mass-produce. It’s known to darken with age, but has a good durability that makes it well-suited to hunting and fishing tasks.

Similar to G-10, micarta is a synthetic composite (made using phenolic resin and paper/cloth) that is inexpensive and easy to mass-produce. It’s known to darken with age, but has a good durability that makes it well-suited to hunting and fishing tasks. Delrin – This thermoplastic is heavy, dense, and very smooth. Though it’s soft and prone to scratching, it’s overall highly durable and has a long lifespan. It’s typically used on smaller, lighter penknives.

This thermoplastic is heavy, dense, and very smooth. Though it’s soft and prone to scratching, it’s overall highly durable and has a long lifespan. It’s typically used on smaller, lighter penknives. Rubber – Rubber is typically inlaid atop other materials (such as plastic or G-10) to enhance the handle’s grip. It’s not the most durable material, however, and may wear off more quickly than other synthetics.

Rubber is typically inlaid atop other materials (such as plastic or G-10) to enhance the handle’s grip. It’s not the most durable material, however, and may wear off more quickly than other synthetics. Kraton – Kraton is a form of thermoplastic that is flexible and soft (when hot), and is typically used as an inlay atop a metal knife handle. It offers excellent grip, making it great for wet environments.

Conclusion

Owning a pocket knife is a smart move. This knife has a variety of uses. Many pocket knives on the market come with features to make them strong enough to cut through a variety of materials and some even have extra mini tools included in their design, such as bottle openers, screwdrivers, and more.

Pocket knives can be excellent survival tools, and they could even save your life when used in self-defense.

In this article, we’ve looked at 20 of the best pocket knives on the market, featuring their pros and cons, and we’ve also looked at some important information you should know about pocket knives before you buy them.