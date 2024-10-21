Hiking boots, trail shoes, and other footwear for outdoor activities are generally designed to be tough. Given wearers regularly expose them to the elements and rugged terrain, durability is an essential attribute. Nike constantly innovates its products and also occasionally dabbles with unique concepts. Thus, it caters to the needs of urban explorers with the new C1TY Surplus.

Officially listed as style: FZ3863-300, Nike says it “is engineered to overcome anything the city throws your way.” The silhouette is a stylish execution of minimalism with an almost tonal chromatic combo. To be specific, the colorway is Light Army/Cargo Khaki/University Gold/Black.

It supposedly “pulls color inspiration from tactical surplus clothing—giving street style a whole new meaning.” The C1TY Surplus starts off with a mesh upper to help with breathability. Next comes the suede overlays with color-matching stitching to reinforce the sides and toe box.

The material wraps around the heels where you’ll likewise find synthetic textile pull tabs. Pill-shaped perforations are visible on the midfoot section and serve a purpose, which we’ll talk about later. Flat laces thread through eyelets with suede eyestays and a keeper loop on the mesh tongue.

Next is the Nike tongue tag with the Swoosh logo in bold yellow to match the insoles of the C1TY Surplus. Black leather swooshes with black stitching appear on the medial and lateral sides of the sneakers. It’s cool how the reflective elements come to life at night on the toe box and cutouts when light hits these areas.

Rounding out the cupsole construction is a plush foam midsole for superior cushioning and all-day comfort. Then there’s the dual-stiffness Waffle outsole equipped with rubber lugs to improve grip over any surface. The C1TY Surplus is now available for purchase.

Images courtesy of Nike