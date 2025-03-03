The WEKNIFE Orc Boss pocketknife takes inspiration from the angular weapons and armor of its fictional namesake, the orcs. These fictional villain characters (think “Lord of the Rings” and “Warcraft”) arm themselves with uniquely shaped curved blades. The same can be said with this folder designed by Grant Chambers.

This knife attracts attention from the handle to the tip of the blade with its aggressively angular silhouette. It looks menacing with its Hawkbill blade and comes at a sizeable weight and size too. It weighs 8.14 oz and is 9.13″ long, making it beefy but offers ergonomics too. When closed it measures 5.31″ long and comes with a pocket clip for portability.

The WEKNIFE Orc Boss features a 3.82-inch-long blade crafted from a black stonewashed CPM 20CV super steel with a compound grind for excellent wear and corrosion resistance. It’s the standout feature of this knife due to the unusual curvature of its belly. This design not only adds visual appeal but also enhances the knife’s cutting power, making it efficiently adept at precision cuts and long slices.

A nester liner mechanism locks the blade securely in place during use. Meanwhile, a caged ceramic ball bearing offers smooth and swift blade deployment for on-the-go action. As for the handle, it sets a beautiful contrast to the blade with its clear resin inlay adorned with gold and carbon fiber shreds.

The handle is equally robust and tough yet lightweight thanks to its 6AL4V black titanium construction. The WEKNIFE WEKNIFE Orc Boss is available in gold and black edition, or a silver-and-green colorway. This pocket knife screams high-end and premium quality.

