Imagine having a pen, a stylus, a flashlight, and a multi-tool all in one sleek and lightweight EDC. That’s what the SwitchX from 3 Peters offers. It’s a must-have versatile gear for anyone, whether you’re an outdoor and DIY enthusiast, a professional, or a student.

This is a compact and durable gear capable of handling various tasks. It’s not just any piece of metal housing various tools but built to handle the rigors of everyday use. Its precision-machined GR5 titanium alloy construction makes it incredibly lightweight, strong, and rust resistant. It has anti-slip grooves for enhanced traction when used in the rain or handling it with gloves.

Moreover, the SwitchX boasts an innovative rotating replaceable pen tip design that allows you to change the tip according to your needs. You can pick from a window breaker, a capacitive stylus, a flat pry bar, or an eternal pen. The pry bar doubles as a screwdriver or staple remover, and is sharp enough to cut open boxes.

Meanwhile, the window breaker has a tungsten steel tip, the stylus effortlessly navigates through touchscreens, while the pen doesn’t need ink refills and is ideal for use in extreme weather conditions. Then there’s the removable magnetic flashlight seamlessly integrated into the sleek handle.

The light offers 360-degree illumination which is adjustable to low, medium, or high. The flashlight also has red and blue strobe modes for emergency and recharges fast in 35 minutes via an integrated USB-C port using 34W/5V/2.4A charger or an hour with a 5W/5V/1A charger. The side of the SwitchX also has a driver for a 1/4″ and 1/6″ bit and a hex wrench. This is certainly one indispensable tool you’d want to have in your arsenal of everyday carry gear.

Images courtesy of 3 Peters