Advanced technology can have both negative and positive influences in the world we live in today. Modernization is among them albeit this comes with hazardous health risks: pollution riddled with viral species, germs, bacteria, and more. Thus, we always try to protect our health from the inside out. Outside of oral medications, there are technological advancements that help including the ible Airvida M1, an air purifier that you can take with you anywhere and anytime.

It is a fanless wearable device that provides 28-hour benefits for those with allergies to dust, pet dander, pollen, smoke, and other airborne irritants. It cleans the air by continuously creating 2,000,000 negative ions / cm3 to attract air pollutants and turn them into heavier particles so they easily fall to the ground.

The ible Airvida M1 effectively purifies PM2.5, pollen, and smoke near your face to ensure you breathe in clean air. It has a removal rate of 99.9 percent for PM 2.5, 95.3 percent for bacteria, and 86.4 percent Far Infrared emissivity to help improve blood circulation and body temperature.

Moreover, this ingenious health device can easily be worn as a necklace or as a collar clip. It doubles as a desk purifier when plugged into its charging stand. It works best paired with the Titanium necklace. Titanium is known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant purposes.

The ible Airvida M1 has a sleek and modern design that fits with any style. It can easily pass as a fashion accessory and not as an air purifier. It is lightweight at just 20 grams and made from hypoallergenic PU material.

Images courtesy of ible