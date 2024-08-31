IKEA has turned its recognizable blue FRAKTA shopping bag into a “huggable” bag aptly called RESTEN. It easily doubles as a pillow to serve commuters living in Singapore, a country reported to be third of the word’s most sleep-deprived nations.

Designed with Singapore-based firm The Secret Little Agency, IKEA created the bag with transport in mind. It provides a moment of rest for the daily commuters in the country. While it maintains FRAKTA’s iconic blue color, it is made soft and puffy as a pillow to provide a place to lay down the head during commutes.

A combination of soft and comfortable textiles and stuffing make up the RESTEN. It’s a quilted, pillow-shaped bag that serves as a head rest during travel. It features a strap printed with the phrase “Leave the rest to IKEA” and a large zip enclosure to secure items stored inside. This way, Singaporeans can sneak in some sleep on the go, wherever and whenever needed.

“We selected fabrics that felt like bedsheets when touched – smooth, soft and comfortable,” Co-chief creative officer of The Secret Little Agency Nicholas Ye tells Dezeen. He says the bag is comfortable to rest on even in the least comfortable places.

This limited-edition padded bag is unfortunately not for sale. It is available during IKEA’s 3-day RestFest, an event dedicated to all things rest, sleep, and relaxation. RESTEN can be won through social media competitions hosted on IKEA Singapore’s Instagram page and also at the RestFest event happening across all IKEA stores from Sept. 6 to 8.

Images courtesy of The Secret Little Agency, IKEA Singapore