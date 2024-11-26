The ordeal everybody went through at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was a rough one. Social distancing and travel restrictions turned bustling cities into oddly quiet and desolate landscapes. At the time, people kept in touch online and found ways to stay in shape. Although things are back to normal, machines like the Amp offer an alternative for those who prefer to exercise at home.

As gym memberships reportedly bounce back, it’s not quite the same as before. If we were to guess, many have discovered more enjoyable activities such as hiking, cycling, running, and more. In fact, basic fitness routines with equipment such as dumbbells, treadmills, recumbent bikes, and others are extremely popular these days.

A versatile training platform with sensors and advanced artificial intelligence sounds like a pipe dream, but the Amp is a commercial product. Units are shipping out early in 2025. The package includes the base machine, two ankle straps, a dual handle, a single handle, a rope handle, a T-bar, and a one-year complimentary companion app subscription.

It costs approximately $1,795 before taxes and requires a $99 deposit as the reservation fee — deductible from the total price. The Amp measures 63″ x 26″ x 9.6″ and weighs around 70 lbs. White glove delivery and installation ensure everything works as advertised. Users can select from three smart resistance modes: Fixed, Band, and Amplify.

Along with the digital companion app, the system can automatically make adjustments according to your progress. Amp lists the minimum resistance level as 5 lbs. with a maximum setting of 100 lbs. Just like a personal trainer, it is engineered to motivate and optimize every workout for maximum improvement.

Images courtesy of Amp