Jetsetters know the frustration of finding a toothbrush that will last for many travels. While the cheap, plastic disposable ones always come in handy, they aren’t also eco-friendly. Hence, the birth of the Upplang S1 electric toothbrush, the brainchild of co-founders travel enthusiast Tingrui and award-winning designer Webber.

Ditch the plastic, bulky, and unsightly toothbrush for this sleek modern design that offers unparalleled functionality. It is aesthetically pleasing to the eyes with its eco-friendly aluminum alloy construction and streamlined silhouette inspired by the graceful elegance of a seahorse.

The Upplang S1 is also very lightweight so it doesn’t add heft to your carry and has an ergonomic handle featuring an elliptical cross-section. Meanwhile, its shape prevents surface contact on the bristles when the toothbrush rolls to keep it hygienic. Speaking of the bristles, they work with all types of teeth and textured rubber ones on the backside easily scrub the inside of the cheeks for thorough cleaning.

Conveniently, this is USB-C rechargeable so it doesn’t use a proprietary cable or need an extra charging dock. The toothbrush seamlessly slips like a glove into its charging case for a minimalist, single-carry design. The case itself is not just attractive, it is also very robust. It can withstand being run over by a car and is fully waterproof and fireproof.

Meanwhile, the Upplang S1 toothbrush itself features an IPX7 waterproof body, perfect for shower brushing. It comes in three brush head shapes: flat, serrated, and curved, the latter for ultimate comfort and efficiency. This toothbrush runs on a 14mm motor that delivers 42,000 RPM, it can rival top-tier electric toothbrushes designed for home use.

Images courtesy of Upplang