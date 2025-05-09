Outdoor adventures call for portable torches built to handle the elements while providing optimum illumination and Wuben’s G5 flashlight offers both. It blends high performance and ultimate portability in a rugged construction designed for heavy-duty use.

This flashlight delivers a max output of 400 lumens for 50 minutes with a reach of 82 meters for clear illumination indoors or outdoors. It offers stepless dimming with a one-click switch that toggles between three light modes. These include White (two 400lm), RGB (10lm), and Beacons (10lm). The latter features seven colors applicable for use as an ambiance or signal light.

Meanwhile, a handy 180-degree rotating head makes Wuben’s G5 flashlight a versatile tool for various lighting needs. It turns three ways – up, down, and side-to-side, so you can direct the light where you need it the most. It also has an adjustable clip for adaptability to any working angle.

Best of all, it’s built tough to withstand the rigors of daily use. It boasts a robust metal body rated IP68 for waterproofness. It offers excellent cold-resistance toughness, is impact resistant and pressure proof, making it ideal to use during extreme weather conditions. Its shell doesn’t bend or cracked even when run over by a vehicle.

Wuben’s G5 is a powerhouse of a flashlight in a pocket-sized design. It’s an EDC that you can hang on a keychain or a carabiner, clip to your belt or hat, or wear around your neck. Its compact and lightweight size, at just 52.3g (1.84oz) and measuring 1.47″ L x 0.59″ D x 2.44″ H, makes it a great everyday carry torch. Conveniently, it’s USB-C rechargeable with a quick-release switch securely protecting the charging port from the elements.

