Designer Mack Weldon’s Atlas Commuter Backpack offers spacious storage and versatile carrying options in a stylish silhouette. It effortlessly adapts to your lifestyle, whether you’re off to a weekend getaway, to work, the gym, or going on your daily commutes.

This bag features a clamshell style opening for easy packing and unpacking like you would with a carry-on. Inside the main compartment, you will find several smart storage solutions to keep your things organized. It has meshed compartments to separate clothes and other larger travel essentials.

Moreover, there are two small zipped pockets on the exterior front, and one back and front larger zipped pockets. It even has a padded laptop sleeve to protect your tech gear and side meshed zipped pockets for a water bottle. The Atlas Commuter Backpack is highly functional and expandable by three inches to fit all your on-the-go needs.

It features 11 dedicated pockets in total. But you wouldn’t guess this at first glance, because of the zipper placements. They seamlessly blend with the overall form so you get a bag with a sleek and elegant silhouette that pairs with just about any outfit.

The Atlas Commuter Backpack easily pairs with not just casual wear but even with formal office attire. A side grab handle lets you carry it briefcase style, while the adjustable padded backpack straps work with the sternum straps for a comfortable backpack carry. Moreover, it boasts a sturdy construction made from 28 recycled plastic bottles, making it not just durable but also sustainable. This bag is available in Asphalt and Total Eclipse color variants.

Images courtesy of Mack Weldon