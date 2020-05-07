One way to help flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic, besides physical distancing and quarantine, is by avoiding contact with bacteria or viral species. The Sanitas Antibacterial Door Opener makes this possible. This hygiene card does the touching for you so you eliminate the chance of infection.

It ensures your safety when you open doors, press elevator or ATM buttons, lift grocery bags, and more. Its 100 percent pure copper alloy construction makes it inherently antimicrobial. This means it kills bacteria, germs, and viral species within hours of contact. Suffice to say, it is self-sterilizing so you don’t have to worry about spraying it with sanitizer after use. It uses the oligodynamic effect to kill 99.9 percent of germs, spores, and viral species within four hours.

The Sanitas Antibacterial Door Opener is ultra-thin, as thin as your credit card, so it easily slips in your wallet or in your pocket. Even though it is from pure copper alloy, it still manages to remain lightweight. It also boasts an ergonomic design for a comfortable grip when in use. A hole on the frame allows you to attach it to a key ring, a paracord, or other tethers.

The Sanitas Antibacterial Door Opener is not only helpful in keeping you safe while out and about in the public. It also does not cramp up your style. It looks elegant with its shiny copper color and sleek design. Best of all, it remains durable even after several uses. Tested with over 1000 door handles, it remained strong and compact to withstand deformation.

Images courtesy of Sanitas