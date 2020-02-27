Big things do come in small packages just like the Leatherman Free T4 multi-tool. This everyday carry is a compact powerhouse that boasts 12 tools in a frame that doesn’t add bulk.

“Maximum utility, minimum space.” That’s the promise of this multi-tool that has anything you would need for those unexpected fixes. The 2.2″ blade is of 420HC high-carbon stainless steel construction which makes it resistant to corrosion and needs minimal maintenance. A one-hand deployment spring-loaded scissors, a pry tool, package opener, awl, bottle opener, and a stainless steel file that works great on both wood and metal.

Moreover, the Leathermen Free T4 multi-tool has a Phillips screwdriver, both medium and small flathead screwdriver, and an extra-small screwdriver that comes handy when you want to remove eyeglass frame screws. Then you have the tweezers as an added utility for picking up small and delicate items.

All the tools can be accessed from the outside and use one-handed operation. It uses a magnetic locking mechanism (except for the plier head) that lets you operate specific tools safely and effectively. This lets you put maximum pressure on the implement so you can do the job efficiently.

What makes the Leathermen Free T4 multi-tool efficient is its portability. It mimics the functionality of a pocket knife so it stows away easily without adding bulk and unwanted weight. It is amazingly light and compact given all its features at just 4.3 ounces/121.9 grams and overall thickness of .69 inches| 1.8 cm. This gear even comes with a removable pocket clip for added portability.

Images courtesy of Leatherman