It’s easy to get entranced with the CRKT Persian Frame Lock Knife. It boasts a sleek silhouette with scales that beautifully complement the uniquely shaped blade. The blade itself tells a story, one that dates back to the whaling industry in the 1800s.

Knifemaker Richard Rogers upgraded his original design with a blade reimagined in a “harpoon Persian” shape. A harpoon blade is an ideal choice for those who look for versatility in their folders. The barbs in an actual harpoon allow it to lodge into a large fish or whale so they’re easy to pull closer. Likewise, a harpoon blade can easily double as a spear for hunting, fishing, and more.

The plain edge blade on the CRKT Persian Frame Lock Knife also gets a premium MagnaCut steel upgrade for uncompromised performance in any task. It boasts premium strength, durability, and superior resistance to wear and corrosion. The blade in bead blasted finish is also just the right size to handle various tasks at 3.51″ long and 0.13″ thick.

A flipper opening effortlessly swiftly deploys the blade via a smooth IKBS ball bearing pivot and stays in place via a thick lock bar. Meanwhile, the lightweight titanium handle boasts both ergonomic grip and elegant aesthetics. It has a carbon fiber inlay for durability and added rugged beauty.

The handle also features a milled pattern inspired by the inlay on Rogers’ custom. The limited-edition CRKT Persian Frame Lock Knife measures an overall length of 8.19″ (4.68″ when closed) and clocks in at 3.60 oz. It makes a perfect everyday carry folder equipped to handle both domestic and outdoor pressures, be that be for hunting, survival, tactical, and more.

