Memobottle is bringing its favorite “flat-pack” bottle in metal shell in celebration of its 10th anniversary. Aptly called “Memobottle Elements,” the limited-edition series arrives in Titanium, Copper, and Satin Steel construction.

All three comes in a sleek and elegant design intended to fit inside your bag and “made to inspire hydration.” They come in sizes base according to international paper sizes and notebook proportions, including A5, A6, A7, and Slim forms. These bottles make staying hydrated look and feel cool because of their sleek silhouettes reminiscent of luxury tech gear.

First on the “Memobottle Elements” is Satin Steel crafted from 304 stainless steel sandblasted down to a smooth satin finish. It features a leak-proof lid and internalized thread to keep contents secure. It is available in all sizes mentioned above. Meanwhile, the Copper bottle has a 304 stainless steel shell in a striking warm-toned rosy glow thanks to its ultra-durable PVD Copper exterior. The Copper version is available in A6 (500ml or 16oz) size.

“Built for the most demanding adventures,” the ultralight Titanium is for those constantly on the go who live an active lifestyle. Crafted from TA1 or aerospace and medical grade-pure Titanium, it’s so lightweight you’ll barely notice it’s there. It weighs just 189g or 0.42lb making it 48% lighter than its stainless steel counterpart but still durable. This version is available in Slim size (600ml or 20oz).

The “Memobottle Elements” are stylish, made for travel, and easy to clean using warm water with either detergent or vinegar. They are compact, paper-thin inspired so they easily blend with your modern lifestyle.

Images courtesy of Memobottle