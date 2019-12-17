The LEATHERMAN FREE K4X multi-tool knife boasts nine tools that cater to any home and outdoor repairs. It has a bottle and package opener, a pry tool, an awl, a Phillips screwdriver and a medium and extra small screwdriver. This tool is also equipped with spring-action scissors for added functionality.

Meanwhile, the 420 HC pocketknife features a magnetic closure and is easy to access even with just one hand. The rest of the tools pops open with a simple push of the thumb. A magnetic locking mechanism ensures safety while using the knife or any of the tools. It also reduces friction and wear so you can expect longevity in terms of usage.

The LEATHERMAN FREE K4X multi-tool knife has an ergonomic design to complement the magnetic locking. This helps you focus on the task at hand without having to worry about safety risks when trying to utilize either of the tools.

It is the perfect EDC multi-tool knife at just 5.5 oz. or 155.9g. The knife blade length is at 4.5 in (11.5 cm) when closed and 3.3 in (8.4 cm) when opened. Made from stainless steel, this multi-tool may come off a bit bulky compared to other pocketknives.

However, the pros on the LEATHERMAN FREE K4X multi-tool knife outweigh the cons especially its ease and comfort in usability. The cam lock is easy to apply and remove and the flipping or popping mechanism is a bonus. Not only does it prevent wear it also avoids broken fingernails or worse, getting your thumb or fingers scratched with steel.

Images courtesy of Leatherman