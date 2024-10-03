Dango gave its famed T01 Tactical Wallet a limited edition purple anodized chassis and retained its wonderful features. This makes this the ideal carry for those who love a pop of color to their EDC collection.

The new colorway is an attractive update to the overall silhouette and design of this minimalist wallet. The purple chassis stands out against its more subdued counterparts. These include the bolted black water-resistant DTEX pocket, the smoked silicone band, and the included stainless steel MT02 multi-tool.

Outside of the royal color, the Dango T01 Tactical Wallet offers the same functionality and convenience it’s beloved for. There’s the robust chassis with mil-spec bolts, which offers lightweight strength. Handcrafted from 6061 aerospace grade CNC’d aluminum, it is durable yet light in the hands and pocket at just 3.5 ounces.

The chassis is super slim, spanning just over 0.3″ thick with six cards inserted in the wallet. Moreover, there’s the bolted DTEX pocket that can hold 12 cards (business cards or credit cards) and protects them from data theft via a built-in RFID blocker. Dango also equipped this metal wallet with the high carbon and corrosion-resistant MT02 Multi-Tool.

The multi-tool in the Dango T01 Tactical Wallet easily slides into the cavity where the cards sit and nests securely into the safety locks built into the purple chassis. This allows for a safe and efficient operation of its tools. These include a serrated and sharpened edge, a nail pryer, and ruler. It also has a 10/15mm hex, a smartphone stand, and a paracord cutter.

Images courtesy of Dango