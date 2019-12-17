This limited-edition Every Carry Kit from AETHER in collaboration with the James Brand boasts ease in carry design and outstanding functionality. The case is from waterproof material and bordered with waterproof zippers to ensure the contents remain dry.

This EDC kit comes with a limited-edition pen and knife and both feature a diamond-patterned grip for ease in use. They also have dedicated handle or string holders. This allows you can carry them separately with your keys or hang on your belt loop. The kit also comes with a James + AETHER-branded Moleskine notebook to match the pen.

Designed for functionality and ease in travel, the pocketknife sports a 2.5” locking blade, a bottle opener, a Phillips-head screwdriver, and James’ “All Things” scraper and pry. The lockback design ensures safety at all times even if you apply a lot of force on the blade.

The knife, the pen, and the notebook have their respective slots in the case. Ultra-durable TPU Hypalon straps secure the pen and knife while the notebook pocket doubles as a passport holder.

The JAMES + AETHER EDC KIT also features an elastic daisy chain organizer to hold other everyday items such as charging cables, memory cards and more. Meanwhile, an internal zippered pocket provides storage for cash or other small items.

Making the JAMES + AETHER EDC KIT EDC the perfect all-in-one commuter gear are the three credit card slots and its superb weight at only at 2.8 ounces or 79.4 grams. It comes in a unisex colour of dark charcoal heather and a lifetime manufacturing warranty.

Images courtesy of The James Brand and Aether